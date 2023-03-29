France's top court to rule on pension reform

The Constitutional Council has the power to scrap all or parts of the bill it deems unconstitutional. Emmanuel Macron's government passed the bill by decree, saying France can no longer afford to let people retire at 62.
France's Constitutional Council is set to issue on April 14 a verdict on the constitutionality of the government's much contested pension reform bill, it said on Wednesday, as protests against the bill continue.
The bill, which delays standard retirement age by two years to 64, has been met with wide opposition, though it would still leave France with one of Europe's more generous retirement plans.