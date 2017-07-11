 France: Wildfire reignites, forces thousands to evacuate | News | DW | 10.08.2022

News

France: Wildfire reignites, forces thousands to evacuate

A fire in southwestern France that was thought to be under control has flared up again. Officials have blamed dry weather conditions and investigators are looking into suspected arson.

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux

Photos showed flames raging through pine forests, sending clouds of dark gray smoke soaring into the sky

Firefighters in the Gironde region of southwestern France on Wednesday were battling a wildfire that destroyed homes and forced evacuations.

Gironde authorities said at least 6,000 residents were evacuated and more were likely to be forced out of their homes as the fire razed more than 6,000 hectares (15,000 acres) of land.

The raging blaze was spreading toward the A63 motorway, a major artery linking Bordeaux to Spain, forcing the road's closure between Bordeaux and Bayonne.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said more than 1,000 firefighters, nine aircraft and two helicopters were mobilized. 

The region, known for its pine forests, was hit last month by major wildfires which destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forest and forced the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people.

An aerial view taken on July 29 shows burnt forest after wildfires in Landiras

Gironde was hit by major wildfires in July

France has struggled with successive wildfires amid heatwaves this summer, with the country reporting its worst drought ever recorded

Perfect conditions for a wildfire

Officials had thought the wildfire in Gironde was under control — although not fully extinguished — after burning nearly 14,000 hectares. It flared up again on Tuesday. 

The current conditions are also likely to further fuel the fire, an official said. 

"The weather is very unfavorable because of the heat, the dry air, the record drought and the fact that there is a lot of peat in the ground," Martin Guespereau, representative of the Gironde district, told journalists.

"The fire didn't go out in July, it went underground," he added. 

Suspected arson

Darmanin said investigators arson is being investigated as a potential cause of the massive fire.

"There were eight fires that erupted between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. (0600 and 0700 GMT) that erupted at intervals of a few hundred meters, which is extremely unusual," he said.

Last month, prosecutors said three forest fires in recent weeks were sparked by arson.

fb/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)

  • People being helped from a boat in floods

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Heavy rains devastate communities in Kentucky, USA

    Heavy rain has pummeled mountain communities in the US state of Kentucky. Water rushed down hillsides, swallowing towns, washing away homes and trapping hundreds of people. At least 30 people have been killed. US Vice President Kamala Harris said the flooding showed the urgency of crisis and announced $1 billion in grants to help states prepare for weather extremes worsened by climate change.

  • Evacuated residents look on as fire ravages a forest in Spain

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Sweltering heat in Europe

    Scorching temperatures have been fueling wildfires in several countries. Spain, Italy, Croatia, France and Portugal have all reported forest fires that were linked to high temperatures. Heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, scientists say.

  • A white car floats in water in southwestern Sydney

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Sydney flooding

    The start of July brought the fourth set of floods in 18 months to the Australian state of New South Wales. The Greater Sydney area was especially affected, with eight months worth of rain falling in just four days. Roads were turned into rivers and tens of thousands of people evacuated from their homes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the repeated floods proved the need for climate action.

  • A rescue worker stands next to the wreck of a passenger bus, in Zhob, Baluchistan province, in southwest Pakistan

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Pakistan monsoon rains

    Storms have lashed Pakistan since mid-June, killing more than 70 people and damaging homes, roads, bridges and power stations. The country's minister for climate change said the recent rains were 87% heavier than the average downpour and that Pakistan should be ready to face more flooding as the warming world causes the country's glaciers to melt faster.

  • A view of the Po riverbed under Ponte della Becca (Becca bridge) shows the effects of the drought, in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Water restrictions in Italy

    After scarce winter rains and months of drought, the Italian government declared a state of emergency in five regions. It will remain in place until the end of the year. Cities and districts have independently imposed restrictions on water usage. It is the most serious water crisis for 70 years in the country's Po basin region, which is vital for Italy's agriculture and livestock.

  • A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    North American wildfires

    Even before the US wildfire season has officially begun, parts of the country are in flames. A fire erupted in northern California at the beginning of July and more than doubled in size overnight forcing hundreds of evacuations. It is just one of many fires burning across the state, 96% of which is experiencing drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

  • A girl runs through a fountain at an outdoor shopping area on an unseasonably hot day in Beijing

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Heat wave in China

    China is sweltering under the worst heat wave in decades. Scorching heat hit parts of the country in June and July, and air-con demand caused the electricity load in the eastern province of Henan to hit a new record. Meanwhile, the south has had heavy rain and floods. The government has blamed the extremes on climate change, which it says will increasingly impact both society and the economy.

  • Rescue teams work at a landslide site after heavy rains in Camaragibe, Pernambuco, Brazil,

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Northeastern Brazil landslides

    Landslides and flooding following torrential rains wiped away housing in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state in May, killing at least 100 people. Favelas built on hillsides are prone to such disasters and experts say climate change contributes to more intense rainfall. The IPCC classified the low-lying metro region around the Pernambuco capital of Recife as one of the world's most vulnerable.

  • A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, South Africa

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    South Africa extreme rains

    In April, intense rains hit the eastern coast of South Africa, causing floods and landslides that claimed more than 400 lives, destroyed over 12,000 houses and forced an estimated 40,000 people from their homes. A World Weather Attribution study found that climate change made the rains in South Africa twice as likely and up to 8% more intense.

  • Animals lying dead in the sand

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    East Africa prolonged drought

    East Africa is experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades. It started last year and is still ongoing after a fourth season of failed rains. Up to 20 million people are now at risk of severe hunger. Scientists say the decline in the spring rainy season, which is tied to warmer waters in the Indian Ocean, causes rains to fall rapidly over the ocean before reaching land.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Sarah Steffen, Jennifer Collins


