  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
ConflictsFrance

France: Protests against police brutality turn violent

September 23, 2023

In Paris, a police car and a bank were attacked by a group of people during protests against police brutality. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the incident as "unacceptable violence."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wjji
French anti-riot police officers stand guard during a "united march" against police brutality called by NGOs, unions and parties, in Paris
There was a heavy police presence in the French capital as Saturday's demonstrations beganImage: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of people took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest against police violence and racism. The protests were sparked by ongoing anger over the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in June.

However, numerous groups and initiatives with demands for immigration rights, affordable housing and economic justice also took part in the demonstrations. They denounced systemic racism, police violence and growing social inequalities.

Some 100 rallies took place nationwide. Unions said around 80,000 people were expected to protest across France in response to a call by radical leftists, but police put the number at 13,800.

French activist Jean-Baptiste Redde, also known as Voltuan, holds a slogan during a march against police brutality
Most of the demonstrators protested peacefully, calling for an end to police violence and racismImage: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Violent incidents in Paris

A demonstration in Paris saw some clashes between protesters and police. 

A report from French news agency AFP said hundreds of people wearing black and in hoods broke away from the main march of several thousand people. They reportedly smashed the windows of a bank branch and attacked a police car with iron rods.

A video later published by the BFMTV channel showed a group of masked protesters running after the car, repeatedly kicking it, as one man smashes a window with a crowbar. An officer can be seen getting out and brandishing his service weapon, but does not fire it, before getting back in the vehicle.

A police officer removes his service weapon after his car is attacked by protesters in Paris
A police officer removes his service weapon after his car is attacked by protesters in ParisImage: Olivier Arandel/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said three people had been arrested over the incident.

"We see where anti-police hatred leads," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, denouncing "unacceptable violence" against the police.

Killing of Nahel Merzouk

The death of Nahel Merzouk by a police bullet led to days of massive riots in June and July. The unrest, which included arson and looting, erupted after video footage showed the young man did not try to run over the officers during a police check, as initially claimed.

Authorities eventually restored calm with a massive police presence. Since then, the government of President Emmanuel Macron has neither presented a concept to improve the situation in the socially isolated suburbs nor has the police behavior been critically analyzed.

According to a report by the Inspectorate General of the National Police (IGPN), a total of 38 people died and 66 were injured in police operations in 2022, compared to 37 deaths and 79 injuries in 2021.

dh/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A satellite image shows smoke billowing from a Russian Black Sea Navy HQ after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Sevastopol, Crimea, September 22.
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia-occupied Crimea reports more strikes

ConflictsSeptember 23, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers unload bags of rice from the back of a delivery truck

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A banner featuring Aung San Suu Kyi is displayed as protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the National League for Democracy (NLD) office in Yangon

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A man wearing a yarmulke - seen from above

German media report on fake Jewish organizations

German media report on fake Jewish organizations

SocietySeptember 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rescue boat carrying migrants moves along the shore of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

MigrationSeptember 23, 202303:29 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Rupert Murdoch holding the British Newpaper The Sun

Rupert Murdoch built a right-wing media empire

Rupert Murdoch built a right-wing media empire

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage