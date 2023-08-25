  1. Skip to content
France: Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial in 2025 over Libya

August 25, 2023

The trial is set to hear evidence that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy conspired to take cash from the Libyan leader Gadhafi to illegally fund his victorious 2007 bid for the presidency.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VaX6
Nicolas Sarkozy sitting with arms and hands folded
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Image: Vincent Isore/IP3press/IMAGO

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to face trial in 2025 over allegations that he received money from the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi to finance one of his election campaigns, prosecutors said on Friday.

The trial is set to hear evidence that Sarkozy, along with 12 other co-defendants, conspired to take cash from the Libyan leader to illegally fund his victorious 2007 bid for the presidency.

Among the 12 others facing trial in the case are Sarkozy's former right-hand man Claude Gueant, his then head of campaign financing Eric Woerth and former Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux.

An initial hearing is set for March 7, 2024, the prosecutor's office said, with the trial itself scheduled to take place between January 6, 2025 and April 10, 2025.

He will stand trial over charges of "concealment of embezzlement of public funds, passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime punishable by 10 years in jail,” the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation was initially sparked by revelations from the investigative website Mediapart which published a document showing that Gadhafi agreed to provide Sarkozy up to €50 million ($54 million).

What are the charges?

The former french president has faced a litany of legal problems since his one term in office. He has denied the allegations against him in the Libyan case, which is the most serious he faces.

Sarkozy could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted in the case. He has already been convicted twice for corruption and influence-peddling in separate cases involving attempts to influence a judge and campaign financing.

In recent weeks, he caused an uproar when he published the second volume of his memoirs, where he suggested that areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia last year might need to be recognised as Russian.

He also said that the annexed region of Crimea would remain Russian and that "any return to the way things were before is an illusion."

ai/jcg (AFP,Reuters)

Nicolas Sarkozy sitting with arms and hands folded

France: Court upholds Nicolas Sarkozy corruption conviction

France: Court upholds Nicolas Sarkozy corruption conviction

The former French president has lost his appeal against a corruption conviction and three-year prison sentence, but can wear a tag instead of going to jail.
Rule of LawMay 17, 2023
Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) is seen serving Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (center) at a dinner in 2011

The long list of Putin critics targeted by the Kremlin

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
