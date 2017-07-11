France: Macron to hold talks with opposition parties over hung parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks this week with the heads of France's major opposition parties after parliamentary elections resulted in a political deadlock, French media and several news agencies reported on Monday.

Macron's Ensemble lost its absolute majority in parliament following elections on Sunday, leading to a hung parliament.

What is the latest?

The talks will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Elysee Palace, presidential office sources told AFP and Reuters.

Negotiations will seek to "build solutions to serve the French" with Macron's centrist Ensemble (ENS) alliance taking the ruling role.

The reports did not specify exactly which parties had been invited for talks.

However, the more natural potential ally for Macron which also has enough seats to provide the president's bloc with a majority, the center-right alliance led by Les Republicains, told France's AFP on condition of anonymity that they had accepted the invitation.

Neither the left-wing NUPES alliance nor the far-right National Rally (RN) parties seem plausible allies for the centrist Macron.

