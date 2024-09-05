France: Macron names Michel Barnier new prime minister

The French presidency said Barnier has been tasked with forming "a unifying government in the service of the country." The decision follows almost two months of political deadlock after snap polls.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday named the EU's former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new prime minister, the presidency announced.

Macron's office said he had been asked to create "a unifying government in the service of the country."

"This appointment comes after an unprecedented cycle of consultations," the

statement said.

Barnier's appointment follows more than 50 days of caretaker government following snap elections that Macron had called in June. At 73, he will be France's oldest prime minister in modern history. He is more than twice the age of outgoing premier Gabriel Attal.

Barnier to face immense challenges

Barnier's appointment comes despite his conservative Republicans party (LR) suffering significant loses in the June vote, and an alliance of leftist parties securing the most seats in parliament. They did not, however, secure an outright majority. Further complicating matters, Macron's centrist coalition and a far-right group led by Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) make up the other two largest groups.

Barnier has previously served as France's foreign minister and agriculture minister. He is likely to face immense challenges in a politically deadlocked parliament, including a possible no-confidence vote from leftist alliance the New Popular Front (NFP).

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon slammed the choice, saying Macron was essentially creating a government that did not reflect the will of the people.

