A protest in Paris on January 19.
Local and regional trains are expected to be affected.Image: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS
BusinessFrance

France hit by strikes, protests over pension reform

18 minutes ago

French unions plan two new action days as more people demonstrated against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mtno

France saw its second major nationwide strike in two weeks on Tuesday in a backlash against the government's plans to push up the retirement age to 64.

According to Interior Ministry figures, 1.27 million marchers took part in the protests, surpassing the more than 1 million people who took to the streets during the first round of protests on January 19 . 

The ministry added that 87,000 people had taken part in the demonstration in Paris alone.

French trade unions issued a joint call for two further days of strikes and protests next week, on February 7 and February 11.

"The government must hear the massive rejection of this project and withdraw it," Patricia Drevon from the Force Ouvriere union told a joint press conference with other labor leaders.

Disruptions across France

"We're here to show solidarity with our parents and fight for our future," a young protester told DW correspondent Lisa Louis.

The government had deployed some 11,000 civil and military police as demonstrators took to the streets of Paris, Grenoble, Toulouse, and other cities.

There were reports of vandalism amid the wider demonstration, including the smashing of bank windows and street furniture in the Boulevard du Montparnasse. Police were reported to have used tear gas.

Many of the country's schools, transport hubs, and oil refineries came to a standstill amidst the employee walkouts.

The actions come as lawmakers debate the bill at parliamentary committee level.

Due to the major transport disruptions, only one in about three high-speed TGV trains running, and very few local and regional trains were operational. The Paris metro was also severely disrupted.

National carrier Air France said it expected to cancel one in 10 short and medium-haul services, but that long-distance flights would not be affected. About half of all nursery and primary school teachers were to strike, the main teachers' union Snuipp-FSU said. 

What is the new pension plan?

Opinion polls show a majority of French people oppose the reform, but President Emmanuel Macron and his government appear intent on standing their ground. Macron says the reform is important to keep the pension system running.

The government's plan envisages raising the retirement age gradually from 62 to 64 by 2030 and increasing the number of years needed to pay into the system to obtain a full pension from 42 to 43.

All people in retirement in France receive a state pension — currently around €1,400 ($1,500) per month on average —  funded by contributions from those still in the workforce. The new plan aims to provide a minimum pension of €1,200 per month.

The system is now in jeopardy owing to the aging population, with more and more retirees backed by fewer and fewer contributors.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says the 64 threshold is "non-negotiable," but the government is exploring ways to offset some of the impacts, in particular on women.

Labor Ministry estimates said pushing back the retirement age by two years and extending the pay-in period would yield an additional €17.7 billion ($19.18 billion) in annual pension contributions. This would allow the system to break even by 2027.

However, unions say there are other ways to break even, such as taxing the super-rich or asking employers or financially privileged pensioners to contribute more.

lo, tg,es/nm  (AFP, Reuters)

