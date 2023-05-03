  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Press freedom
French gendarmes and CRS riot police stand in position in front of the Constitutional Council (Conseil Constitutionnel) during a demonstration in Paris, France, April 13, 2023.
The council has shot down another attempt to repeal the controversial pensions reform, despite the significant protest movement against itImage: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS
PoliticsFrance

France: Constitutional Council scraps pension referendum bid

1 hour ago

The council turned down yet again an opposition proposal to cap the age of retirement at 62. Opponents of Macron's pension reform are now mobilizing for June 6 protests and strikes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QruZ

France's top constitutional body has turned down a second attempt to strike down President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform — rejecting a bid to hold a referendum on capping the retirement age at 62.

The Constitutional Council said in a statement on Wednesday that the suggested referendum failed to meet the legal criteria, as per the constitution.

In another ruling on the controversial legislation last month, the Council found that the government's raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64 complied with the constitution.

France's highest court clears Macron's pension reform plans

What did the council say?

The council ruled on Wednesday that the bid failed to address the needed reform regarding social policy. It consequently decided that it "does not satisfy conditions" set out in the French constitution.

Opposition lawmakers were striving to get the council to approve a referendum on the retirement age.

Had it been approved, the opposition would have needed to collect at least 4.8 million signatures, representing 10% of the voters, within nine months. Then, the government would have to send the text to parliament for a vote or put the measure up for a referendum after six more months.

However, the process would have been too slow for the date when the new pension reforms, signed into law by Macron last month, would come into force, which is September.

How has the opposition reacted?

Opposition lawmakers and unions who vehemently oppose the reform are now mobilizing for a nationwide day of protests slated for June 6. The protests would come just two days before an opposition motion to annul the reform is set to be discussed in parliament.

Protestors chant in front of a pile of burning ebikes at Hotel de Ville during demonstrations against the decision by the French Constitutional Council to approve President Emmanuel Macron's contentious Pension Reform Law in front of burning on April 14, 2023 in Paris, France.
Macron has been adament on the pension reform, despite months of protests and strikesImage: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Macron's government pushed the reforms through without a vote in the lower house of parliament, prompting months of major strikes and protests.

Macron had pledged to carry out a similar reform in his first term, but delayed for years amid resistance and ultimately called off the plan when the COVID pandemic hit.

Even after the increase from 62 to 64, France's retirement age will be among the lowest in the developed world. Most of Western Europe is either at 65 or higher, and many countries like Germany plan to increase it further still in the coming years.

France: Fresh wave of anger against pension reforms

rmt/rc (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a press conference of the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday May 3, 2023.

Ukraine updates: 'We didn't attack Putin,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Egyptian nationals Amier el-Saied and his cousin Moustafa, evacuated from the last crisis in Khartoum, arrive by bus in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Conflicts9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Palmer holding his mouth

The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

PoliticsMay 2, 20235 images
More from Germany

Europe

A knitted Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Culture8 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Journalist from El Salvador receives DW's Freedom of Speech Award: Director-General Peter Limbourg explains the choice.

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

Press Freedom17 hours ago02:16 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage