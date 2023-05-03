France: Constitutional Council scraps pension referendum bid

The council ruled on Wednesday that the bid failed to address the needed reform regarding social policy. It consequently decided that it "does not satisfy conditions" set out in the French constitution.
Opposition lawmakers were striving to get the council to approve a referendum on the retirement age.
Had it been approved, the opposition would have needed to collect at least 4.8 million signatures, representing 10% of the voters, within nine months. Then, the government would have to send the text to parliament for a vote or put the measure up for a referendum after six more months.
However, the process would have been too slow for the date when the new pension reforms, signed into law by Macron last month, would come into force, which is September.
How has the opposition reacted?
Opposition lawmakers and unions who vehemently oppose the reform are now mobilizing for a nationwide day of protests slated for June 6. The protests would come just two days before an opposition motion to annul the reform is set to be discussed in parliament.
Macron had pledged to carry out a similar reform in his first term, but delayed for years amid resistance and ultimately called off the plan when the COVID pandemic hit.
Even after the increase from 62 to 64, France's retirement age will be among the lowest in the developed world. Most of Western Europe is either at 65 or higher, and many countries like Germany plan to increase it further still in the coming years.
France: Fresh wave of anger against pension reforms