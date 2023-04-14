French top court upholds Macron's retirement age hike
28 minutes ago
France’s Constitutional Council has upheld President Macron’s controversial plan to raise retirement age in the country by two years, from 62 to 64. The decision comes after months of violent street protests and strikes.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Q5iN
Advertisement
France's nine-member Constitutional Council on Friday upheld President Emmanuel Macron's controversial plan to push through pension reforms in the country.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne requested the Council review the proposed reform's constitutionality after it was passed through the lower house of parliament by decree in March, bypassing a vote and prompting public anger.
After Friday's decision, Borne tweeted that the proposal was "nearing the end of its democratic process," and said there were "no winners or losers."