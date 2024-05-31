France arrests teen for Olympics terror attack plot

France's Interior Ministry announced the "first" foiled terror attack against the upcoming Olympic Games. Authorities said the suspect was a Chechen teenager planning an "Islamist-inspired" attack.

Authorities in France have arrested an 18-year-old who was suspected of plotting an "Islamist-inspired" terror attack during the Paris Olympics.

The suspect was an "18-year-old of Chechen origin" who was arrested in Saint-Etienne, in southeast France, on May 22.

"He intended to attack spectators but also security forces and die as a martyr," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday night.

The ministry said the arrest marked the "first foiled attack against the Olympic Games."

What do we know about the alleged terror plot?

According to the Interior Ministry, the suspect was accused of "actively preparing an attack" against the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne during Olympic soccer matches.

"He intended to attack spectators but also security forces and die as a martyr," the Interior Ministry added.

The suspect was charged with terrorist conspiracy and remains in pretrial detention.

He was not previously known to authorities. His brother, a minor, was arrested at the same time but later released.

"We applaud the efficiency of the (law enforcement) services and their exceptional mobilization to ensure the security of the Games," the Paris organizing committee said in a statement.

"Security is the number one priority for Paris 2024."

zc/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)