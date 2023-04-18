  1. Skip to content
Fox News, Dominion settle defamation suit — US judge

39 minutes ago

Vote machine maker Dominion had filed a lawsuit against the broadcaster over its 2020 election coverage. The judge announced that there would be no trial in the $1.6 billion (€1.5 billion) lawsuit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QGb5

Fox News has reached a settlement with vote machine maker Dominion in a defamation case over 2020 election coverage, a US judge announced on Tuesday.

"The parties have resolved their case," Eric Davis told the Delaware Superior Court.

The judge announced that there would be no trial in the $1.6 billion (€1.5 billion) lawsuit.

Fox News said that it was pleased to have reached the "amicable" settlement.

"We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards," Fox Corp said.

A lawyer for Dominion said that Fox News had settled the case for $787.5 million.

More to follow

sdi/wd (AFP, Reuters)

 

