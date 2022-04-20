Forsberg sends Tedesco's RB Leipzig to German Cup final

Six months ago, Domenico Tedesco wasn't sure what was next. He'd left Spartak Moscow for family reasons and the man who guided Schalke to second place, and whose subsequent firing contributed to their fall to the second division, couldn't find the right job.

He has now. Tedesco's RB Leipzig side are flying, just as their energy drink backers like it. An injury time header from Emil Forsberg completed a comeback 2-1 win on Wednesday night that sees the club in the German Cup final for the third time in their 12 year history.

Forsberg's header came after Andre Silva's penalty had levelled Sheraldo Becker's brilliant first half opener for visitors Union Berlin in an absorbing contrast of styles and resources.

"We played against very, very good opponents and were very close to winning the game," said Union's Christopher Trimmel to German public broadcaster ARD after the game. "I am nevertheless very, very proud of the squad."

Tough to take

Union's pride is justified, they continue to punch well above their weight. But they were eventually worn down by a Leipzig side infused with confidence by their head coach.

Tedesco's charges are now unbeaten in 15 games, with a Europa League semifinal against Rangers to come and the chances of Champions League qualification looking secure. His tactical tweaks and juggling of a talented but inexperienced squad has been exemplary. But, after losses to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the 2019 and 2021 finals, silverware is overdue.

"Now we are going to Berlin, and of course we want to win there", said RB CEO Oliver Mintzlaff straight after the whistle had blown.

That RB will play Freiburg in the final carries a special significance. The two teams were promoted together in 2016, with Freiburg as champions. The Black Forest club, who beat Hamburg in Tuesday's semifinal, are held up as everything RB Leipzig and their corporate ownership model are not, and are enjoying a fine season of their own under Christian Streich.

Different paths

While plenty would begrudge RB Leipzig a cup that further legitimizes an ownership model many German fans dislike (Union's fans once again employed an atmosphere boycott for the first 15 minutes), fewer would begudge Tedesco some success. Schalke's woes since his departure make his time there even more miraculous in hindsight and the polo-necked figure, all flailing arms and pleading eyes, is an engaging presence on the touchlne.

In Gelsenkirchen, he famously entered the stands to join the clubs ultras in song but, on Tuesday, he kept his distance as players celebrated with supporters: "One or two of them you can't recognize any more. But really they are actually introverted guys," he smiled as he watched on.

RB Leipzig don't have to look far back to know that a final is not the same as a trophy and Tedesco knows that nothing is really achieved yet. But given that he took over with the club in 11th and at a low ebb, a celebration of Tedesco's work would not be entirely unwarranted.