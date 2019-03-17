Formula 1: Mick Schumacher to test for Ferrari

Seven years after Michael Schumacher's last Formula 1 race, his son Mick has taken another step towards making his bow in the sport.
On Tuesday, Ferrari announced that the young driver will make his Formula 1 test debut with Ferrari in Bahrain on April 2. He will take the wheel of Alfa Romeo's vehicle the next day.
"I am really looking forward to what I'm sure will be a great experience," Schumacher said.
The German will also make his Formula Two debut this weekend in Bahrain after being crowned Formula Three champion last year with Prema, an Italian team linked to the Ferrari Drivers Academy, who Schumacher joined in January.
"I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race," Schumacher said.
His father Michael has not been seen in public since suffering head injuries during a skiing accident in 2013 and his condition is a secret closely guarded by his family.
Mick's uncle Ralf Schumacher, also an F1 driver, urged caution as his nephew works his way up the motor racing ladder.
"You should give him all the time. It is important to see whether there is a learning curve or not. It is not relevant right now whether he can drive for the title," Ralf Schumacher told press agenacy DPA.
"It worked out very well in F4 and F3. It will also work out very well now. He has shown his potential with the result of the F3 championship. But in F2 everything starts from zero."
The second race of the 2019 F1 season is in Bahrain this Sunday.
mp/mf (AFP, DPA)
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Mercedes seeking sixth season in charge
Defending champions Mercedes are one of just two teams with an unchanged driver roster this season. Five-time champ Lewis Hamilton and his Finnish wingman Valtteri Bottas will try to maintain the team's perfect record in the turbo-hybrid engine era. Ever since the major engine overhaul of 2014, Mercedes have won everything in sight. Is it time for a change?
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Ferrari's SF90 strong in testing
Ferrari's 2019 challenger has been reliable and consistently quick in preseason testing, prompting the inevitable headlines asking if this might be their year. But, if so, whose year? Team leader Sebastian Vettel will face a new challenge from within this season, the highly fancied 21-year-old Charles Leclerc from Monaco. Leclerc has moved up from Sauber, replacing Kimi Raikkonen.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Sign of things to come?
A Mercedes in hot pursuit of a Ferrari. Lap times in testing can be misleading, at best, but two weeks in Spain suggest this might be a common image in 2019. Being from Monaco, Charles Leclerc technically can't break an improbable French F1 drought. The last driver from the birthplace of motor sport to win an F1 race was Olivier Panis at Monaco in 1996, 17 months before Leclerc was born.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Honda joins Red Bull, Gasly joins Verstappen
But Leclerc isn't the sole Francophone hope of 2019. Red Bull have also promoted Pierre Gasly (r.) from Toro Rosso. Gasly, at 23, is older than his prodigious 21-year-old teammate Max Verstappen. Now powered by Honda engines, after burning every last bridge with Renault, Red Bull will be hoping for reliability and straight-line speed to match their nimble car's performance in the corners.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Albon in, Kvyat back at Toro Rosso
Red Bull's junior outlet has the same Honda engines but older drivers than its sister team this season. Thai driver Alexander Albon, 22, makes his F1 debut after finishing third in last year's F2 championship. He's racing with Daniil Kvyat, a Russian 24-year-old who drove for Toro Rosso and then Red Bull in the past, before being ousted to make space for Max Verstappen.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Renault — the Hulk and the honey badger
Daniel Ricciardo surprised Red Bull last season when he announced he'd be leaving the team. That means some serious intra-team competition for German veteran Nico Hülkenberg. Hülkenberg's nickname of The Hulk requires little explanation, while Ricciardo likes to think of himself as the honey badger — one of nature's fiercest smaller mammals — so don't be surprised if sparks fly.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Haas opt for stability
Like Mercedes, Haas F1 have opted to hold station in 2019. Their engine deal and technical partnership with Ferrari stands. And behind the wheel, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen (pictured) will team up again, seeking more midfield overachievement. The rest of the grid might not be so chuffed about this, considering the complaints about Magnussen's aggression in the past few seasons.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Still a Sauber, now named Alfa Romeo
For the second time in the Swiss team's history, Sauber has given up its name to please its partners. In the past, it was BMW, but now the Alfa Romeo brand is returning to the F1 grid. Alfa, part of the Fiat family that includes Ferrari, is expanding on its 2018 sponsorship presence. Kimi Raikkonen returns to the team where his career began in 2001, driving with Italy's Antonio Giovanazzi.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Racing Point F1 — out of the red, still in the pink
You may recognize this hot pink bodywork as the trademark of Force India in recent seasons. And you'd be right. But Force India needed a midseason rescue in 2018 as lawsuits and insolvency proceedings caught up with Indian businessman and politician Vijay Mallya. A Canadian consortium came to the rescue, and the team's been renamed Racing Point F1 for 2019.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Lance Stroll, part of the rescue package
One change seemed inevitable at Racing Point once it emerged that Lance Stroll's father, Lawrence Stroll, was spearheading the takeover of the team. Stroll joins after some difficult seasons in the struggling Williams car. Judging by 2018's performance, he may have a much better car driving with Sergio Perez this season. Although losing 2018 prize money (due to the bankruptcy) may hurt the team.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
All change at McLaren Renault
McLaren have brought in Spaniard Carlos Sainz from their engine suppliers Renault to lead the team in 2019. Teenage British talent Lando Norris, runner-up in the F2 feeder series last season, will debut in the big leagues. The struggling giants will hope to move back towards the pointy end of the grid, territory the Woking team has never occupied since the 2014 changes to the engine regulations.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Farewell, Fernando!
The grid's lacking a double champion in 2019. That said, Fernando Alonso (r.) couldn't keep away from testing in his native Spain. McLaren unveiled Alonso on week 2 as an ambassador to the team, saying he would test the MCL34 car later in 2019. Alonso will be at the Indy 500 and racing for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship this season, but maybe his days in F1 aren't yet numbered?
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Welcome back, Robert!
One veteran departs, while another returns. Polish fan favorite Robert Kubica was seen as a serious rival to the likes of Hamilton, Alonso and Vettel in 2011 when a rally crash almost cost him his life and did cost him part of his right forearm. Without that crash, he would have been driving a Ferrari in 2012. Eight years on, he'll be rejoining the grid far nearer the back, at Williams.
-
F1 2019 — the runners and riders
Williams' work in progress
The bad news for Kubica, and British rookie George Russell, is that the team looked in dire straits in preseason. Drivers and mechanics twiddled their thumbs for most of the first week of testing, waiting for a working FW42 car to arrive in Spain. Using these scaffold-like "aero rakes" as late as the penultimate day of testing is a surefire sign they're struggling with aerodynamic performance.
Author: Mark Hallam