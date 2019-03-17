Formula 1: Mick Schumacher to test for Ferrari

Seven years after Michael Schumacher's last Formula 1 race, his son Mick has taken another step towards making his bow in the sport.

On Tuesday, Ferrari announced that the young driver will make his Formula 1 test debut with Ferrari in Bahrain on April 2. He will take the wheel of Alfa Romeo's vehicle the next day.

"I am really looking forward to what I'm sure will be a great experience," Schumacher said.

The German will also make his Formula Two debut this weekend in Bahrain after being crowned Formula Three champion last year with Prema, an Italian team linked to the Ferrari Drivers Academy, who Schumacher joined in January.

"I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race," Schumacher said.

His father Michael has not been seen in public since suffering head injuries during a skiing accident in 2013 and his condition is a secret closely guarded by his family.

Mick's uncle Ralf Schumacher, also an F1 driver, urged caution as his nephew works his way up the motor racing ladder.

"You should give him all the time. It is important to see whether there is a learning curve or not. It is not relevant right now whether he can drive for the title," Ralf Schumacher told press agenacy DPA.

"It worked out very well in F4 and F3. It will also work out very well now. He has shown his potential with the result of the F3 championship. But in F2 everything starts from zero."

The second race of the 2019 F1 season is in Bahrain this Sunday.

