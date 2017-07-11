Former US president Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former US President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesman said late Thursday.

The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

Broadcaster CNN reported that Clinton was receiving treatment for a suspected blood infection. A statement from his doctors, cited by the Reuters news agency, said he was responding well to antibiotics.

Clinton served as president of the United States from 1993 to 2001.

nm/lc (Reuters, AP)