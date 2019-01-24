Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond charged with attempted rape

The former first minister of Scotland and head of the region's largest pro-independence party was charged with multiple sexual offenses, the Scottish prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Alex Salmond, 64, was arrested earlier in the day, but was later released on bail.

He faces 14 charges in total, including nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted rape. He was also charged with two counts of indecent assault and breach of the peace.

Speaking outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court, he told reporters: "I am innocent of any criminality whatsoever."

Prosecutors did not immediately disclose further details of the case.

Sexual harassment scandal

Salmond resigned as a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in August after police opened probes into sexual harassment allegations against him by two female staff members. He denies the allegations, which date back to 2013, when he was still first minister.

Salmond won a court case against the Scottish government in early January after he complained about how it handled an earlier investigation into the allegations.

Salmond led the devolved Scottish administration from 2007 to 2014 and the SNP for 20 years.

He was a prominent figure in the referendum campaign for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom in 2014.

