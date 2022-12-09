  1. Skip to content
A police officer stands in a courtroom
Image: Stephanie Lecocq/AP/picture alliance
CrimeBelgium

Former lawmaker detained over Gulf lobbying at EU Parliament

7 minutes ago

The Gulf state is said to have targeted officials "with a significant political and/or strategic position" to influence the EU Parliament.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KjaB

Police in Belgium detained four people and raided several properties across Brussels on Friday as part of an investigation into criminal organization, corruption, and money laundering involving the European Union parliament.

The Belgian federal prosecutor's office said police suspect an unidentified Gulf country of trying "to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament.''

A former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) was among those detained by police.

Gulf lobbying at EU Parliament

Authorities believe the Gulf country tried to sway the EU Parliament by, "paying large sums of money or offering large gifts to third parties with a significant political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament."

Prosecutors did not name the country involved but Belgian publications Le Soir and Knack citing "several well-informed sources" reported Qatari officials were involved in trying to corrupt a former Italian MEP from the Socialists and Democrats group.

Investigators recovered around €600,000 ($633,500) in cash and seized computer equipment and mobile telephones during the raids.

A spokesperson for the European Parliament would not comment while an investigation was underway, but said the assembly was cooperating fully with police.

lo/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Knack report (in Dutch) 16 house searches in European Parliament corruption investigation

www.knack.be

Le Soir (in French) Qatar suspected of corruption in the heart of Europe

www.lesoir.be
