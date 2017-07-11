Former Chancellor Merkel's spokesman begins work as ambassador to Israel

Steffen Seibert, the long-time German government spokesman under former Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Tuesday officially began his work as Germany's new ambassador to Israel.

The job of German ambassador to Israel is particularly sensitive in view of Germany's role in the Holocaust, in which millions of Jews lost their lives at the hands of the Nazi regime.

For more than a decade, Seibert and Merkel's names were almost inseparable, with a great many of 'Merkel's' quotes actually emanating from the mouth of the new ambassador to Israel

Israeli-German friendship 'a treasure'

At a ceremony in Jerusalem, Seibert, 62, presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Following the ceremony, Seibert wrote on Twitter: "The friendship between Israel and Germany is a treasure, and I am honored to work to strengthen it."

Herzog, in his turn, praised Germany's commitment to Israel's security.

"Without forgetting the past, we look to the future together," the Israeli president wrote.

Seibert was government spokesman under Merkel from 2010 to 2021. Before that, he was a television journalist working for public service broadcaster ZDF.

Seibert took over the position in Israel from Susanne Wasum-Rainer, who finished work at the end of June.

