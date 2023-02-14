Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mainly at Cologne HQ

Carmaker Ford has announced plans to eliminate 2,300 jobs in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and another 200 in the rest of Europe. It's part of a broader restructuring process as it aims to go all-electric in just 12 years.

US carmaker Ford on Tuesday announced "the next steps in the transformation" of its European operations, as the carmaker scrambles to meet current EU targets of selling no more new internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

Calling Europe a "highly competitive region that is facing significant economic and geo-political headwinds," Ford said the aim was to restructure its operations to create "a leaner, more cost competitive structure."

This would include the "elimination of 3,800 jobs over the next three years," roughly 2,300 at its European HQ in Cologne in western Germany, roughly 1,300 in the UK, and around 200 elsewhere.

"These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly," Martin Sander, General Manager of Ford Model e in Europe, was quoted as saying in the company's press release. "We recognize the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering our full support in the months ahead. We will engage in consultations with our social partners so we can move forward together on building a thriving future for our business in Europe."

2,800 engineering jobs to go, 1,000 in administrative functions

More to follow...

msh/fb (AFP, Reuters)