 Forbidden fruit: The curious early history of apples | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 31.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Forbidden fruit: The curious early history of apples

As mundane as the apple may seem, its history involves enormous animals, the Ice Age, the Silk Road and a huge role in the stories we tell.

Deutschland Fruit Logistica Leitmesse in Berlin (Imago/S. Zeitz)

Within the first few days of Economics 101, one can expect to learn about the global supply chain. This is the first time many begin to understand that, for example, the apples in their fruit bowl didn't magically materialize on the shelves of their local grocery store but rather through a complex system of coordination. The apples in your grandmother's pie could have been harvested on a Chinese farm, for example.

But what about the trees on that Chinese farm? They didn't magically materialize either.

While most can grasp the supply chain nature of our produce, few understand its evolutionary nature

Researcher Robert Spengler has spent a decade and a half searching for apple seeds in an attempt to answer this question.

.

Red apple with heart carved into it.

Apples were likely much bigger before the Ice Age.

Read more here: Global trade 2019: Fasten your seat belts!

Going back to the start

Spengler, who's the director of the archaeobatony lab system at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, has tracked the history of the apple from its wild origins to its distribution across the Silk Road until today.

"Both the genetic and the fossil evidence seem to suggest that large fruiting varieties seem to go back to the late Miocene," Spengler told DW. "So probably in the range of nine to seven million years ago would be a good estimate."

Humans weren't around at that point, though, so who — or what — spread the seeds? For smaller fruits like cherries, birds were the main seed spreaders. But birds couldn't disperse the seeds of larger fruits like apples and pears, whichmeans something else did the job.

Spengler and other researchers suspect megafauna, meaning large animals such as horses associated with the Pleistocene or the Ice Age carried and dispersed the seeds, much like they do today.

In terms of the fruit's evolution, "It seems to be a much more rapid process," Spengler says, "and it took place by different groups or lineages crossing with each other, or hybridizing." 

China's sprawling historical silk road framed by green hills

Much of the current apple's genetics can be traced to the Silk Road

Read more here: China proposes 'Polar Silk Road' across Arctic to streamline trade

Animal role in evolution

The role of animals in plant domestication is often overlooked, Spengler said.

According to his research, the evolution of apples happened long before humans began domesticating them. Paleontological evidence traces the first origins of the fruit up to 9 million years ago, during the late Miocene.

For smaller fruits like cherries, birds were the main seed spreaders. But birds couldn't disperse the seeds of larger fruits like apples and pears, which means something else did the job. But what?

Spengler suspects megafauna — enormous animals such as horses associated with the Pleistocene, or the Ice Age — carried and dispersed the seeds much like they do today. His research indicates that apple seeds were dispersed further and wider during this time than in the last 10,000 years.

This suggests many of the megafauna to spread the seeds became extinct after the Ice Age.

Sculpture of an ancient bison

Bisons are an example of Ice Age-era megafauna

Read more here: Everything you ever wanted to know about pineapple

The first modern apples were discovered in the Tien Shan mountains of Kazakhstan, Spengler says, with other wild apple populations found in "glacial refugia zones," meaning areas where plants survived during the ice ages. Such zones have been discovered in places like modern France, Germany and Italy.

Spengler's research suggests that the genetics of the modern apple can be traced back to the Silk Road trading routes connecting East and West, where traders and farmers cultivated them through hybridization.

Hybridization is a human-facilitated process in which tree branches are "grafted," or physically connected, to other trees.

.

Macrauchenia grazing in a prehistoric forest

Most evidence of Ice Age-era apples is provided via fossils

Read more here: Report: EU countries to be straitjacketed by China's New Silk Road

Watch video 02:43

A brief history of the Silk Road

Cultural significance

At some point during the apple's expansion around the globe, the fruit became more than just another source of food.

In the Bible, the fruit eaten by Eve is often portrayed as an apple, while in "The Arabian Nights," a magical apple can cure any illness. In Norse mythology, the “golden apple” provides the gods with immortality. In modern times, folklore tells us that if we eat an apple a day, we can keep the doctor away. And at the time of writing, the world's most valuable brand is — you guessed it — Apple.

Spengler says his own personal theory is that the fruit was just very well adapted to northern European climates.

"Apples became very popular in northern Europe before the colonial period and then spread widely around the world," he says. "It's probably due in part to that ability to just dominate the entire temperate northern hemisphere of the world, but also because they are wonderful fruits."

Apple pie and tea

Applie pie, also known as "American pie" in the US

As for his own interest in apples, he says it's twofold: Along with tasting good, apples "are particularly interesting because they give us a way to critique the broader understanding of plant domestication."

So next time you bite into an apple, maybe you'll think of Kazakhstan, where today's apples have their origin... and of the large animals that spread their seeds long before we humans got here.

  • Apple logo (Foto: Reuters/M. Rehle)

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    A bite is a byte

    The perhaps most popular apple of the 21st century is the Apple Inc. logo of an apple with a bite taken out of it, designed in 1977 by Rob Janoff. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had the idea for the company name. He was, Jobs said, on one of his "fruitarian diets," and came up with the name on his way back from a visit to an apple farm.

  • Der Sündenfall in einem Gemälde Jacob Jordaens (Foto: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    Adam & Eve

    It all began in paradise: The "parents of all mankind" made a fatal mistake, from a Biblical point of view, by ignoring God's orders not to eat the fruit from the tree of knowledge. Eve picked an apple, took a bite, and made Adam take a bite, too.

  • Botticelli-Gemälde: Das Urteil des Paris (Foto: picture alliance/akg-images)

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    The golden apple

    In Greek mythology, this particular apple led to a dispute among the goddesses and eventually to the Trojan War. Young Trojan prince Paris was called on to judge who was the most beautiful: Aphrodite, Athene or Hera. All three tried to bribe him, with Aphrodite offering the love of the world's most beautiful woman. Paris awarded her the golden apple.

  • Isaac Newton und der Apfelbaum (Foto: picture-alliance/Isadora/Leemage)

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    What goes up...

    Legend has it that British scientist and mathematician Isaac Newton was sitting under an apple tree when an apple fell on his head - which made him think about the powers of gravity that forced the apple down and not up or sideways. The event supposedly inspired a brilliant idea: the Law of Universal Gravitation.

  • Königsstatue in Lüneburg (Foto: picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online)

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    Royal insignia

    Emperors and kings have been depicted holding an orb topped by a cross for many hundreds of years; sometimes the royal insignia tops crowns. So where does the apple come in? Take a close look at the shape of the orb: In German, the orb of the world is called "Reichsapfel," which literally means "apple of the empire."

  • Isaak Lewitan Blühende Apfelbäume

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    An apple a day

    In many cultures, the apple symbolizes eternal life, for instance in northern European and Greek mythology. Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree," Martin Luther allegedly said.

  • Schweizer Glasmalereien 003

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    Tell's apple shot

    German playwright Friedrich Schiller wrote "Wilhelm Tell," a drama about the legendary Swiss national hero who rebelled against a bloodthirsty tyrant. The 19th-century play is critical of society and still very much up to date. Tell was forced to shoot an apple off his own son's head as a punishment for disobedience.

  • Schneewittchen mit Apfel (Foto: picture-alliance/chromorange/J)

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    Who's the fairest of them all?

    Resentful of her stepdaughter's beauty, the evil queen poisoned an apple to kill the girl in the Grimm fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Snow White took a bite, and dropped, as if dead. Lying in a glass coffin, though, she coughed up the apple lodged in here throat just in time - and lived happily ever after.

  • Logo von Apple Records (Foto: Getty Images/B. Vincent)

    The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

    At the core

    In 1986, The Beatles founded their own record label, and named it Apple Records. The logo, a bright green Granny Smith apple, first showed up on the band's legendary "White Album" that same year. Apple Records sued Apple, the consumer electronics company, several times for trademark infringement.

    Author: Jürgen Brendel, Aaron Skiba, Conny Paul / db


 

DW recommends

Everything you ever wanted to know about pineapple

Celebrating the popular tropical fruit on International Pineapple Day, here's a few reasons why we love the sweet vitamin bomb. Did you know it's officially a berry? (27.06.2018)  

Global trade 2019: Fasten your seat belts!

Trade conflicts have put a stamp on 2018. There was no lack of threats voiced and punitive tariffs implemented. Is there any hope that the New Year will bring some improvement? DW's Andreas Becker looks for answers. (26.12.2018)  

Report: EU countries to be straitjacketed by China's New Silk Road

European firms could miss out on China's $900 billion infrastructure initiative, warns a leaked report by EU diplomats. It said the New Silk Road trade corridor has the potential to disadvantage and even divide the bloc. (18.04.2018)  

China proposes 'Polar Silk Road' across Arctic to streamline trade

Beijing has outlined its strategy for developing trade routes across the Arctic as ice continues to recede in the polar region. China has dismissed claims that it "may plunder resources or damage the environment." (26.01.2018)  

The apple: Forbidden fruit, royal insignia, record label and tech logo

The importance of the apple goes back to Adam and Eve in paradise - and it's still a powerful symbol today. Here's a selection of apples in cultural history. (01.04.2016)  

WWW links

Study

Audios and videos on the topic

A brief history of the Silk Road  

Related content

DFB Cup - Final - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich win German Cup, secure domestic double 25.05.2019

Bayern Munich have beaten RB Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup on the back of goals from Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman. Bayern thus secure the league and cup double, despite their shaky start to the season.

Griechenland - Synagoge Veria

Greek site of ancient synagogue confronts anti-Semitic past 30.04.2019

A town in Greece is grappling with its history. Tourists now flock to sites that the townspeople of Veria often don't even know about. Authorities have little interest in playing up a legacy of anti-Semitism, however.

Advertisement