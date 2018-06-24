Everything you ever wanted to know about pineapple

Celebrating the popular tropical fruit on International Pineapple Day, here's a few reasons why we love the sweet vitamin bomb. Did you know it's officially a berry?
June 27 is both Day of the Dormouse, or in German, Siebenschläfertag. An old farmer's predication has that however the weather is on this day, so too will be the next seven weeks. From the looks of things here in Germany, that's a fabulous prediction for a warm summer.
And what tastes better on a hot summer day than a fresh tropical fruit: sweet, juicy, full of vitamins — like the pineapple, also celebrated on this day, International Pineapple Day.
That's an ideal occasion to celebrate the fruit. Click through the picture gallery above to find out everything you need to know about pineapple.
And if that doesn't make you hungry, pop on our Spotify playlist, with pineapple songs to put you in a summery good mood.
