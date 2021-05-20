Football in Colombia: Pitch of conflict

It took more than an hour to complete the first 45 minutes of the match in the Colombian port city of Barranquilla. Several times, play in Friday's contest between host America de Cali and Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro had to be stopped. Stun grenades exploded in nearby streets, police sirens wailed, and demonstrators shouted out their frustration. The players were forced to retreat to their dressing rooms until the tear gas cleared.

The Copa Libertadores game was eventually completed, but nobody really cared. Colombia is going through another national crisis. Since late April, tens of thousands have been taking to the streets to protest against inequality, police violence and corruption. More than 40 people are reported to have died, and more than 800 others have been injured.

"The social disparity is particularly great in Colombia. Education, medicine, the tax system: people with low incomes are disadvantaged everywhere," said Colombian soccer player and activist Juliana Lozana. "People want a life of dignity, but they are brutally put down by the police. Nobody is thinking about football right now, because there are simply more important things."

Argentina prepared to host Copa America

Four matches in, the continental competitions have been moved from Colombia to Paraguay and Ecuador in recent days. The union of Colombian footballers, Acolfutpro, has appealed to FIFA to step in.

"Until the public order situation, which affects the whole country and threatens our well-being, is resolved, we ask you not to schedule any more domestic games," it said in a statement.

It is entirely possible that the Colombian league will not have managed to crown a champion by early June. But the government and the football federation have a bigger challenge ahead of them; along with Argentina, Colombia is to co-host the Copa America, the most important tournament in Latin America, which kicks off on June 13. Four Colombian cities, Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin, are scheduled to host 15 of the 28 tournament games. The final is scheduled for July 10 in Barranquilla. Will tear gas still be wafting through the stadium?

Football in Colombia, such as this match between Atletico Mineiro and America de Cali can be heated affairs

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said in a recent interview that his country could host the tournament on its own, if necessary, should the unrest in Colombia continue. But for now, the government in Bogota is sticking to its plans.

"Football is a source of national pride in Colombia," said British Latin America scholar Peter Watson. "The national team jersey is one of the few symbols that can overcome social divisions, at least temporarily."

Time and again, Colombians have rallied behind their national team, seeking a sense of community and looking to distance themselves criminals, from drug cartels or from the leftist FARC underground movement. Like other heads of other government before him, current President Ivan Duque is looking to make a tournament like the Copa América part of the national narrative. But at the moment, football could actually deepen political divides.

Drug cartels and the big clubs

To understand what this could lead to you only need to look to the past. Colombian media have recently been publishing storied about Colombia's previous efforts to host major tournaments that became symbolic for national crises. Colombia was originally selected to host the 1986 World Cup, but in 1982 financial problems led the government to back out – and Mexico stepped in.

In 2001, Colombia attempted to put this trauma behind it by hosting the Copa America for the first time. Back then, Colombia was a force to be reckoned with in football, having qualified for the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups. Major clubs, domestic however, had been infiltrated by drug cartels. After his own goal in the 1994 World Cup against the United States, Colombian player Andres Escobar was shot dead. Four years later, international Antony de Avila dedicated a goal to two imprisoned drug lords who had financed his club, America de Cali.

"The cartels wanted to have a say in who the national team coach picked in his squad," said Jürgen Griesbeck, CEO and founder of streetfootballworld, a non-governmental organization that aims to use football to help effect societal change. "Death threats and violence were part of everyday life," added Griesbeck, who worked on several football projects in Colombia in the 1990s.

Protesters gather in front of Romelio Martinez Stadium in Colombia

'Cup of peace'

The FARC also threatened Colombia's plans to host the Copa America in 2001. At that time, the self-proclaimed "Revolutionary Armed Forces" had been fighting against the Colombian state for almost 40 years. They carried out attacks and assassinations that left tens of thousands dead and turned hundreds of thousands of people into refugees.

Shortly before the 2001 tournament, the FARC set off bombs and kidnapped Hernan Mejia, vice president of the Colombian FA. The South American federation CONMEBOL wanted to cancel the tournament as a result, but the Colombian government and the tournament's sponsors insisted that it be held as planned. Due to threatened acts of terrorism, the Argentine and Canadian national teams withdrew, but still the Copa America went ahead as planned and Colombia even won the title.

The president of the country at the time, Andres Pastrana, spoke of it as a "cup of peace." It was the basis for a narrative that the government under Juan Manuel Santos in particular looking to continue writing from 2010 onward. "Santos footballised the political debate," Latin America scholar Peter Watson said. "In many speeches and tweets, he described the national players as ambassadors for unity, discipline and effort."

Friendlies between former enemies

In peace negotiations between the government and the FARC, which began in 2012, Santos used football to promote meetings and reconciliation. The Colombian national team qualified for the 2014 World Cup, and the defense ministry showed short films of signed footballs being dropped over FARC-controlled areas of the jungle, along with the message: "Guerrillas, don't miss the World Cup, demobilize, I'll save a place for you."

Argentina is prepared to host the Copa America on its own

FARC negotiators also wore the national team's jersey during peace talks. Friendly matches between longtime enemies have taken place since the 2016 ceasefire. NGOs use football as a way to help mediate in conflicts.

But the peace remains fragile. Time and again, longtime FARC members criticize the Colombian government and call for the rebels to rearm. The current protests against social inequality could further destabilize the situation.

"Politicians can use football to invoke national unity," said Colombian activist Juliana Lozana. "But they can also use it to manipulate the population."

Many Colombians are still suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; more than 82,000 people have died from or with the virus, and just nine percent of the population of more than 50 million have had their first jab. So many Colombians couldn't care less about hosting next month's Copa America, but still, they continue to wear the yellow national jersey – at least during the protests in the streets.