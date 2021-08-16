Visit the new DW website

Food and agriculture

How can a future world ensure food sources that are not only healthy but secure and sustainable? Could organic farming and vegetarianism be the solutions?

The population is growing. By 2050, there could be 10 billion people on the planet. One of the biggest challenges will be feeding everyone. Even now, food is unfairly distributed — in many countries there is an abundance and obesity, in others, there is barely enough to survive. Global warming will make this problem more acute. Agriculture also contributes to climate change in grand style through its own greenhouse gas emissions. But there are often simple solutions that help farmers to secure or even increase their yields, such as through solar irrigation systems, suitable crop rotation or a switch to organic farming. For their part, consumers can make changes by rethinking their habits. By buying regional and season produce, they reduce their own ecological footprint. They can limit it further by eating less meat and milk products. Or perhaps even going vegan?

Bani Khellan, KRI. Mahmoud is a worker from Southern Iraq at Kawa Salar’s farm. He is helping the farmer planting date palms, a plant typical of much warmer areas. Salar used to grow rice and several fish farms but due to water scarcity he is now trying to switch to date palms. He says he used to employ 150 families, while now he only has a few seasonal workers.

Tensions rise as Iranian dams cut off Iraqi water supplies 16.08.2021

Drought in Iran is sparking protests, but its strategy of building dams to conserve water has devastating consequences across the border in Iraq.

Panoramic of the alpine village of Davos Wiesen in spring, Canton of Graubunden, Prettigovia Davos Region, Switzerland, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Royalty free: Bei werblicher Verwendung Preis auf Anfrage., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Swiss voters to cast ballots on pesticide-free farming 11.05.2021

Switzerland is holding a referendum that could result in a total ban on synthetic pesticides. But environmentalists, farmers and agrochemical companies are at odds over a potential switch to organic agriculture.
Local dishes prepared with wild edible plants namely Bat Pyllon and Jali Location: Meghalaya, India (c) NESFAS

Keeping Indigenous wild food traditions alive in India 04.05.2021

With Indian forests under pressure, Indigenous communities are working to preserve knowledge of their diverse and nutritious diets. In the country's cities, urban consumers are also getting a taste for the crops.
Goat on WWII Gun Battery. Purdown, Bristol. April 7, 2021

City kids: Urban goat farming in Bristol 27.04.2021

Grazing wasteland in the heart of Bristol, Street Goat is bringing community together around sustainable milk and meat, and conserving local biodiversity.
Global Ideas-Schwerpunkts entnommen und benötigen als Copyright DW.

Seed diversity under threat 13.04.2021

Safeguarding the genetic diversity of seeds is vital to our survival. But 75% of crop varieties have already been lost. So preserving and distributing older varieties is more important than ever.
ARCHIV - Eine junge Frau zeigt am 10.05.2007 in einem Flüchtlingslager in der Nähe von Gulu in Uganda Saatgut in einer Schale und auf ihrer Hand. Foto: Frank May/dpa (zu dpa «Welt ohne Hunger - Müller will Produktivität von Kleinbauern steigern» vom 24.03.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Seed monopolies: Who controls the world's food supply? 08.04.2021

Seed laws criminalizing farmers for using diverse crops that stand a better chance of adapting to climate change are threatening food security. Seed sovereignty activists want to reclaim the right to plant.
A elderly shepherd couple, Nasos Tzimas (84) and Eleni Tzima (80), have been camping for the last 53 summers of their life in the heart of Mt Smolikas, Pindus, Greece. 27 June 2019. Living in a makeshift hut and using solar energy for light, radio and communication, they are the last elderly couple surviving this way in the area. This year propably is the last as Mrs. Eleni said due to Mr. Nasos health problems.

A journey with Greece's last nomadic shepherds 02.03.2021

The sustainable farming practice of herding sheep hundreds of kilometers dates back millennia. We meet the people keeping the tradition alive despite pressure from industrialized agriculture, tourism and climate change.
Saving water Isidro Ramírez grew strawberries in a rustic way for three decades until he noticed the enormous damage to his land and water sources. That is why he joined the Madre Tierra project. It’s very important the water management in a region with an increasing lack of the vital liquid. 7th December 2020 - Maravatio, Michoacan, Mexico

Mexican strawberry farmers go green 19.02.2021

Mexico's strawberry farms damage soil and are a drain on water. That's why small-scale farmers are shifting toward more sustainable forms of cultivation.
23/12/2020 Spinning the charka - India_s symbol of freedom movement Photographer: Vikram Venkatraman Ort: Tamil Nadu, Indien

Indian weavers turn to old tech to protect the environment 12.02.2021

India's cotton industry is polluting rivers and the environment, and workers are often underpaid. But traditional handlooms, chilli and natural dyes could make a difference.
HANDOUT - NOAA's GOES-13 satellite captured this image on Nov. 111, 2011 at 23:45 UTC of North and South America. The GOES-13 cloud images are overlaid on a true-color NASA/MODIS map by the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Photo: NASA/dpa (ACHTUNG REDAKTIONEN: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung gemäß CC BY 2.0 und Nennung des Urhebers NASA/dpa - zu dpa Forscher stellen neuen Weltklimabericht in Kopenhagen vor vom 01.11.2014) |

How curing the planet's ills protects human health 15.12.2020

Earth has been diagnosed with many health problems. Scientist and doctor Samuel Myers says looking after the planet will protect human health.

ARCHIV - 13.02.2019, China, Nanton: Hochhäuser ragen aus dem Smog der Stadt Nantong in der ostchinesischen Provinz Jiangsu heraus. Die weltweite Rate des Artensterbens sei derzeit zehn- bis hundertmal höher als im Schnitt der vergangenen 10 Millionen Jahren und sie steige weiter, heißt es in dem Kernpunktepapier, das der Weltbiodiversitätsrat IPBES am 06.05.2019 in Paris vorstellte. Drei Jahre hatten die Experten 15 000 Literaturquellen durchgesehen und dann ihre Erkenntnisse auf 40 erschreckenden Seiten zusammengefasst. An den meisten Standorten sei die Zahl heimischer Arten schon um 20 Prozent zurückgegangen. Dagegen hat sich die Zahl der Menschen seit 1970 mehr als verdoppelt, das Bruttoinlandsprodukt pro Kopf gar vervierfacht. Foto: Xu Jingbo/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

7 ways helping the environment will benefit human health 15.12.2020

From switching to clean energy and greener agriculture to promoting cycling and public transport — what's good for the planet is also good for our physical and mental well-being.

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #7 Ernährung (Pictureteaser)

Food for the future – feeding the world in a climate-friendly way 11.12.2020

By 2050, our planet will be home to a predicted 10 billion people. Making sure there is enough food to go around without fueling the climate crisis is a huge challenge. This learning pack looks at food for the future.
Jahr für Jahr landen in Thailand tonnenweise genießbare Lebensmittel im Müll - zum einen, weil Essen in dem südostasiatischen Land vergleichsweise preiswert ist; zum anderen, weil es bislang kaum moderne Müllsortierungs- und Recyclingsysteme gibt. Essensreste, die auf einer Deponie enden, setzen beim Verrotten das Treibhausgas Methan frei. Somit sind Lebensmittelabfälle nicht nur eine Verschwendung, sondern auch eine Gefahr fürs Klima. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Lebensmittel, Abfall, Recycling, Müll Urheber: DW / Felix Nuhr Ort: Thailand Zeit: November 2020

Saving food from Thailand's landfills 08.12.2020

Much of Thailand's food ends up on the garbage heap. It's a waste and bad for the climate. Now the country is trying to improve its trash management system and make it more environmentally friendly.

Héctor leaves at 5am to milk his cattle. The BioPaSOS project taught him to take care of the milking process so that no impurities remain in the milk. 20th October 2020, Villaflores, Chiapas

Mexico: Forest-friendly dairy farming in Chiapas 01.12.2020

Small-scale farmers in Chiapas are learning to raise crops and cattle without damaging their forest home.
ACHTUNG: Nur für Global Ideas! +++ A worker from a local hazelnut company holding their produce, October 23, 2020, Vasanello, Province of Viterbo Credit: Valerio Muscella

The dark side of Italian hazelnut farming 23.11.2020

As Italian hazelnut plantations expand to cater to our love of chocolate and nougat, they are leaving a bitter aftertaste on local soil, water and air.

Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung! 22/09/2020 *** Kakaoanbau in Ghana Orlando Osmano in Western Ghana auf seiner Farm im Bia District am Anbau der Kakaopflanzen.

Making Ghana's cocoa plantations more sustainable, and more productive 09.10.2020

Ghana's cocoa production is in decline, with aging cocoa trees and poor agricultural practices exacerbated by drought. But a Dutch NGO is helping to revitalize the sector.
