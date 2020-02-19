Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Flight MH370 disappeared without a trace on May 8th, 2014
Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was a Boeing 777-200ER carrying 227 passengers and 15 crew members. The plane was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and lost contact with air traffic control an hour after takeoff on May 8th, 2014. The plane disappeared during its flight and has not since been discovered. DW's latest content on Flight MH370 is collated below.
Following a fruitless search by Australia, China and Malaysia in January 2017, Malaysia is hoping a US company can find MH370. The priority of the search is to locate the wreckage and find the black box recorders.
Missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is probably located north of the official search area in the Indian Ocean, the head of the Australian department leading the suspended hunt says. Investigators want to keep looking.