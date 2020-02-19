Visit the new DW website

Flight MH370

Flight MH370 disappeared without a trace on May 8th, 2014

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was a Boeing 777-200ER carrying 227 passengers and 15 crew members. The plane was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and lost contact with air traffic control an hour after takeoff on May 8th, 2014. The plane disappeared during its flight and has not since been discovered. DW's latest content on Flight MH370 is collated below.

MH370: Australia's former PM says Malaysia believed pilot downed jet in murder-suicide 19.02.2020

Malaysian authorities thought "from very, very early on" that the MH370 jet that vanished in 2014 was crashed intentionally by its pilot, Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has claimed.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 — 'Families won't give up' 08.03.2019

Jiang Hui, whose mother was on the missing flight, tells DW that regardless of whether the world is concerned or not, the families of those on board won't give up their efforts to continue the search for their relatives.
5 years on, Malaysia open to proposals to resume MH370 search 03.03.2019

Five years after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, the Malaysian government has said it is open to continuing the search. Search efforts ceased in May 2018.
Malaysia's civil aviation chief resigns over MH370 failures 31.07.2018

A report on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight had shown failures by the air traffic control center in Kuala Lumpur. The jet carrying 239 people from the Malaysian capital to Beijing disappeared in 2014.
Families of MH370 victims 'disappointed' after no new clues given in report 30.07.2018

An independent report in the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 did not give any new clues as to the fate of the plane. Families of the victims expressed disappointment and anger about the results.
MH370: Mystery of missing jet remains as four-year search ends 29.05.2018

A US company has ended its search of the Indian Ocean for the remains of the missing Malaysia Airlines plane. It disappeared in March 2014, with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Malaysia to pay up to $70 million if US seabed exploration firm finds MH370 10.01.2018

Following a fruitless search by Australia, China and Malaysia in January 2017, Malaysia is hoping a US company can find MH370. The priority of the search is to locate the wreckage and find the black box recorders.
MH370 report: Missing plane mystery 'unacceptable' 03.10.2017

A report on the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 says the ongoing mystery over plane's fate is "unacceptable" and "almost inconceivable" in the modern era. The jet had 239 people onboard when it vanished in 2014.
Australian agency uncovers new evidence in missing flight MH370 21.04.2017

Australian authorities have doubled down on the location of a missing Malaysia Airlines jet, saying it is likely north of the former search zone. The new report offers hope to family members that the plane may be found.
MH370 families aim to privately fund search for missing aircraft 04.03.2017

The families of passengers and crew onboard missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have launched a campaign to raise money for a search for the plane. A years-long operation by three governments has failed to locate it.
Investigators describe 'likely' crash site as searchers for MH370 return to port 23.01.2017

Missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is probably located north of the official search area in the Indian Ocean, the head of the Australian department leading the suspended hunt says. Investigators want to keep looking.
End of search for Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 - 'We still need answers' 17.01.2017

In a DW interview, K.S. Narendran, whose wife was aboard the Malaysia Airlines plane MH370, expresses his dismay at the abandonment of the search for the missing aircraft. He says the families still need answers.
Search for Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 abandoned 17.01.2017

After nearly three years, the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has ended. Crews from Australia, Malaysia and China completed their deep-sea search in the Indian Ocean without finding a trace of the plane.
MH370 search team says wreckage could be out of current search zone 20.12.2016

Investigators searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have concluded the aircraft is probably north of the current search zone. Suspected debris has washed up on beaches around the Indian Ocean.
Flight MH370: Families won't give up 05.12.2016

Relatives of the passengers have not given up hope, even 1,000 days after the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines plane. They themselves are going to look for more pieces of wreckage along the Madagascan coast.
Relatives of missing Flight MH370 passengers 'taking search into own hands' 03.12.2016

Relatives of those aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 have traveled to Madagascar, hoping to try to push governments to widen the search area along the East African coast.
