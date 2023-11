11/28/2023 November 28, 2023

Hopes of finding their missing loved ones wane after 9 years. Over 40 families claim compensation of up to €15 million each from Malaysian Airlines, the Allianz insurance group, Boeing and Rolls Royce, says Chinese state media. On March 8, 2014, Malaysian flight MH370 disappeared from air traffic control. The whereabouts of the plane and the passengers on board remain unclear.