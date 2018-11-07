 Firework smog chokes Delhi as India celebrates Diwali | News | DW | 08.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Firework smog chokes Delhi as India celebrates Diwali

Air pollution in the Indian capital has hit hazardous levels after a night of revelry to celebrate the festival of Diwali. Despite a ruling to limit the use of firecrackers, most celebrations went ahead as normal.

  • Temples and buildings are shrouded in smog (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Kachroo)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    Invisible India

    Air quality had already deteriorated sharply ahead of the main celebration – as this picture of a cluster of temples in the Indian capital shows from a couple of days earlier. As winter approaches, air quality tends to worsen for various reasons, including the burning of crop residues outside the city and increased diesel emissions.

  • Indians light firecrackers during diwali celebrations (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Kachroo)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    Addition to tradition

    Diwali is traditionally celebrated by the lighting of lamps, but firecrackers have since become an integral part of the tradition. They’re also used in wedding ceremonies. Explosions often occur in the illegal backyard and underground workshops that make firecrackers for the event. An explosion at a licensed factory in the state of Uttar Pradesh last month killed seven people.

  • A man wearing a full face mask stands infront of the Red Fort amid heavy fog in Delhi on 6 November 2018 (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Kachroo)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    Rules go unheeded

    Here, one of Delhi's most popular landmarks, the Red Fort, appears in a haze on the day after the main Diwali celebrations. In October, India’s Supreme Court ruled that the use of Diwali fireworks should only take place within a narrow time window and that only "green" fireworks — which give off less soot and smoke — should be used. However, authorities appeared reluctant to enforce the rules.

  • Temples and buildings shrouded in thick smog in New Delhi, India (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Kachroo)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    Light over darkness

    The five-day festival of lights is principally seen as a Hindu celebration, symbolizing "the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance." In the northern hemisphere, it falls between mid-November and coincides with the new moon, with the main day of celebration being the third day. Diwali is also a time of celebration for Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists.

  • A family wears pollution masks and walk looking for a transportation a day after Diwali festival, in New Delhi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Swarup)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    A family stroll

    Some, like this family on the morning after Diwali, choose to wear masks to protect themselves. But the practice is nowhere near as popular in Delhi as it is in other cities affected by smog, such as Beijing. Children are particularly vulnerable. Last month the World Health Organization said exposure to toxic air indoors and out kills some 600,000 children under the age of 15 each year.

    Author: Richard Connor


  • Temples and buildings are shrouded in smog (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Kachroo)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    Invisible India

    Air quality had already deteriorated sharply ahead of the main celebration – as this picture of a cluster of temples in the Indian capital shows from a couple of days earlier. As winter approaches, air quality tends to worsen for various reasons, including the burning of crop residues outside the city and increased diesel emissions.

  • Indians light firecrackers during diwali celebrations (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Kachroo)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    Addition to tradition

    Diwali is traditionally celebrated by the lighting of lamps, but firecrackers have since become an integral part of the tradition. They’re also used in wedding ceremonies. Explosions often occur in the illegal backyard and underground workshops that make firecrackers for the event. An explosion at a licensed factory in the state of Uttar Pradesh last month killed seven people.

  • A man wearing a full face mask stands infront of the Red Fort amid heavy fog in Delhi on 6 November 2018 (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Kachroo)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    Rules go unheeded

    Here, one of Delhi's most popular landmarks, the Red Fort, appears in a haze on the day after the main Diwali celebrations. In October, India’s Supreme Court ruled that the use of Diwali fireworks should only take place within a narrow time window and that only "green" fireworks — which give off less soot and smoke — should be used. However, authorities appeared reluctant to enforce the rules.

  • Temples and buildings shrouded in thick smog in New Delhi, India (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Kachroo)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    Light over darkness

    The five-day festival of lights is principally seen as a Hindu celebration, symbolizing "the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance." In the northern hemisphere, it falls between mid-November and coincides with the new moon, with the main day of celebration being the third day. Diwali is also a time of celebration for Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists.

  • A family wears pollution masks and walk looking for a transportation a day after Diwali festival, in New Delhi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Swarup)

    Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

    A family stroll

    Some, like this family on the morning after Diwali, choose to wear masks to protect themselves. But the practice is nowhere near as popular in Delhi as it is in other cities affected by smog, such as Beijing. Children are particularly vulnerable. Last month the World Health Organization said exposure to toxic air indoors and out kills some 600,000 children under the age of 15 each year.

    Author: Richard Connor


Dangerous levels of smog shrouded Delhi and surrounding areas on Thursday after revelers flouted a ban on fireworks — especially firecrackers — to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Major monuments in the city, such as India Gate and the Red Fort, were shrouded in a haze of pollution with visibility on major roads reduced to about 50 meters (160 feet).

Air quality readings showed very poor and severe levels which, over a long period, can lead to respiratory illness. The US Embassy in the Delhi — which according to the World Health Organization is the most polluted city on Earth — said its readings touched 526. Readings above 500 in the index, which measures poisonous gases and toxic particulate matter in the air, are typically associated with serious aggravation of the heart and lungs.

Even ahead of the festival, authorities had warned people to stay indoors as much as possible. The period following Diwali last year saw hospitals inundatedwith people suffering the effects of air pollution.

Ruling largely ignored

India's Supreme Court last month ruled that only firecrackers that emit less smoke and soot could be sold in the city, in an effort to limit pollution over the festival period. It also stipulated that the fireworks could only be set off between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. — a ruling that appeared to go largely ignored.

Watch video 03:42
Now live
03:42 mins.

Toxic air worries Delhi residents as Diwali draws closer

Activists complained that authorities had not enforced the regulations, amid complaints from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party that the ban was deliberately targeted against Hindu festivals.

Read more: Hospital helps Delhi's birds soar higher

"The Supreme Court order on fireworks was not followed and health warnings from the government were limited to few newspapers and some websites," said Greenpeace campaigner Sunil Dahiya.

Diwali is always one of the worst times of year for air quality, as firework smoke mixes with car exhaust fumes, factory emissions and construction dust. Air pollution worsens in winter anyway, with the burning of crop residue in nearby rural areas, and the use of diesel generators among the factors at play.

rc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Indian startup turns air pollution into ink

Diesel generators are often dirty devices. But what if you could turn the soot they puff out into something useful? A young group of engineers in Delhi did just that. And ships are next. (28.09.2018)  

India's polluted Ganges River threatens people's livelihoods

The Ganges is India's holiest river, considered a source of spiritual purification for devout Hindus. But today the river is among the world's most polluted, struggling under the pressures of modern India. (21.11.2013)  

India allows 'green' firecrackers for Diwali

India's top court has allowed limited use of "safe and green" firecrackers during Diwali festivities next month. The ruling is a setback for activists who wanted a complete ban on fireworks to curb soaring pollution. (23.10.2018)  

Hospitals fill up as hazardous smog engulfs northern India, Pakistan

A blanket of thick smog carrying harmful particulate matter has engulfed large parts of northern India and Pakistan. Hospitals in the region are witnessing a huge spike in patients suffering from respiratory problems. (12.11.2017)  

Hospital helps Delhi's birds soar higher

India's crowded and chaotic capital is an unlikely haven for a dazzling variety of birds. But the winged creatures are under threat from pollution, malnutrition and injuries. A unique hospital is working to change that. (01.03.2016)  

WHO: 7 million people dying yearly from polluted air

Over 90 percent of people on Earth are breathing high levels of pollutants, according to a World Health Organization report. The UN body warned that toxins in the air can lead to strokes, heart attacks and lung cancer. (02.05.2018)  

Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali

Air pollution in the Indian capital has hit hazardous levels after a night of revelry to celebrate the festival of Diwali. Despite a ruling to limit the use of firecrackers, most celebrations went ahead as normal. (08.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Toxic air worries Delhi residents as Diwali draws closer  

Related content

BdTD Indien gesundheitsschädlicher Smog in Neu Delhi

Delhi shrouded in smog after Diwali 08.11.2018

Air pollution in the Indian capital has hit hazardous levels after a night of revelry to celebrate the festival of Diwali. Despite a ruling to limit the use of firecrackers, most celebrations went ahead as normal.

Toxic air worries Delhi residents as Diwali draws closer 06.11.2018

People in India are preparing to celebrate Diwali. Traditionally, the festival of lights involved setting off plenty of fireworks, but dangerous levels of air pollution have been forcing Delhi residents to think twice about marking Diwali that way.

Indien Diwali Lichterfest

India allows 'green' firecrackers for Diwali 23.10.2018

India's top court has allowed limited use of "safe and green" firecrackers during Diwali festivities next month. The ruling is a setback for activists who wanted a complete ban on fireworks to curb soaring pollution.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 