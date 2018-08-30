 Fire risks were known, says Brazil National Museum employee | News | DW | 03.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Fire risks were known, says Brazil National Museum employee

A fire has claimed the vast majority of more than 20 million artifacts at Brazil's biggest museum. Police deployed tear gas to control crowds who were demanding entry to inspect the damage.

  • Brasilien Rio de Janeiro - Nationalmuseum abgebrannt (picture-alliance/AP Images/M. Lobao)

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Devastation

    The fire that ravaged Brazil's National Museum finally went out on Monday, leaving little of the more than 20 million artifacts it had housed. President Temer has promised to pull from several resources to reconstitute the collection.

  • A firefighter rescues items

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Saving the artefacts

    Firefighters and museum workers raced to save historical relics from the blaze. They got off to a difficult start, as two hydrants closest to the museum were reportedly not working. Fire department spokesman Roberto Robadey said museum workers had helped to save some of the valuable pieces.

  • The fire at Rio's National Museum raged for five hours

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Burning for five hours

    Twenty fire brigades fought the fire at the National Museum which started on Sunday night. After five hours it was under control but work was ongoing to extinguish it completely. Former environment minister Marina Silva called it a catastrophe "Equivalent to a lobotomy of the Brazilian memory."

  • Firefighters try to bring the fire under control

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    'An incalculable loss' to Brazil

    President Michel Temer said in a statement: "Two hundred years of work and research and knowledge are lost." Calling it a "tragic day for Brazil," he said: "The loss of the collection of the National Museum is incalculable."

  • The fire seen from across the city.

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Anger as the fire burns

    Deputy director Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte expressed "profound discouragement and immense anger" as he accused Brazilian authorities of a "lack of attention." There had been funding cuts to the museum, which was linked to the city's Federal University. "We fought years ago, in different governments, to obtain resources to adequately preserve everything that was destroyed today," Dias Duarte said.

  • The National Museum before the fire

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    The National Museum before the fire

    The natural history and anthropology museum housed housed artefacts from Greco-Roman times, from ancient Egypt and "Luzia" the oldest human fossil found in Brazil.

  • Brasilien Rio de Janeiro - Proteste nachdem Brand Nationalmuseum abgebrannt ist (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Correa)

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Police release tear gas

    As demonstrators began to gather around the devasted building, police used batons, tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds. While Culture Minister Sergio Sa Leitao admitted that "this tragedy could have been avoided," he stopped short of apologizing.

  • Brasilien Rio de Janeiro - Brasilianisches Nationalmuseum brennt ab (Getty Images/B. Mendes)

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Funding cuts

    The museum had suffered from major funding cuts. According to employees, concern about fire dangers was widespread, with workers often unplugging everything in their offices at the end of the day. Workers were also obliged to take fire emergency training, but no one was on hand on Sunday to put it into practice.

    Author: Jane Mcintosh


  • Brasilien Rio de Janeiro - Nationalmuseum abgebrannt (picture-alliance/AP Images/M. Lobao)

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Devastation

    The fire that ravaged Brazil's National Museum finally went out on Monday, leaving little of the more than 20 million artifacts it had housed. President Temer has promised to pull from several resources to reconstitute the collection.

  • A firefighter rescues items

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Saving the artefacts

    Firefighters and museum workers raced to save historical relics from the blaze. They got off to a difficult start, as two hydrants closest to the museum were reportedly not working. Fire department spokesman Roberto Robadey said museum workers had helped to save some of the valuable pieces.

  • The fire at Rio's National Museum raged for five hours

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Burning for five hours

    Twenty fire brigades fought the fire at the National Museum which started on Sunday night. After five hours it was under control but work was ongoing to extinguish it completely. Former environment minister Marina Silva called it a catastrophe "Equivalent to a lobotomy of the Brazilian memory."

  • Firefighters try to bring the fire under control

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    'An incalculable loss' to Brazil

    President Michel Temer said in a statement: "Two hundred years of work and research and knowledge are lost." Calling it a "tragic day for Brazil," he said: "The loss of the collection of the National Museum is incalculable."

  • The fire seen from across the city.

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Anger as the fire burns

    Deputy director Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte expressed "profound discouragement and immense anger" as he accused Brazilian authorities of a "lack of attention." There had been funding cuts to the museum, which was linked to the city's Federal University. "We fought years ago, in different governments, to obtain resources to adequately preserve everything that was destroyed today," Dias Duarte said.

  • The National Museum before the fire

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    The National Museum before the fire

    The natural history and anthropology museum housed housed artefacts from Greco-Roman times, from ancient Egypt and "Luzia" the oldest human fossil found in Brazil.

  • Brasilien Rio de Janeiro - Proteste nachdem Brand Nationalmuseum abgebrannt ist (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Correa)

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Police release tear gas

    As demonstrators began to gather around the devasted building, police used batons, tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds. While Culture Minister Sergio Sa Leitao admitted that "this tragedy could have been avoided," he stopped short of apologizing.

  • Brasilien Rio de Janeiro - Brasilianisches Nationalmuseum brennt ab (Getty Images/B. Mendes)

    Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts

    Funding cuts

    The museum had suffered from major funding cuts. According to employees, concern about fire dangers was widespread, with workers often unplugging everything in their offices at the end of the day. Workers were also obliged to take fire emergency training, but no one was on hand on Sunday to put it into practice.

    Author: Jane Mcintosh


The flames finally went out at Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, after the loss of most of its more than 20 million artifacts. As Brazilian police used tear gas and pepper spray to keep back angry crowds surrounding the ruins and trying to force their way in, officials from the museum said that the dangers had been well known.

Vice Director Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte told Brazilian TV that the risk of fire was so present in museum employees' minds that they would unplug everything in their offices every day, and that they had recently been given training from firefighters on how to handle an emergency. Duarte said that the damage to the collection was extensive, saying highly heat-resistant meteorites were among the few items to survive.

The blaze, the cause of which remains unknown, began on Sunday evening and destroyed the museum's collections of art and artifacts dating all the way back to ancient Egypt, including the oldest human skull ever found in the western hemisphere. The museum also housed a comprehensive collection on Brazilian history, from Portuguese colonization in the 1500s until independence in the 1800s.

 "It's not enough just to cry, it is necessary that the federal government, which has resources, helps the museum to reconstruct its history," museum director Alexandre Keller said in front of the burned-out building.

Watch video 00:26
Now live
00:26 mins.

Brazil's National Museum engulfed by fire

Temer pledges funds for rebuild

To that end, President Michel Temer promised that several private banks, the public development bank, mining company Valem, and controversy-plagued state-run oil company Petrobras would form a "network of economic support" to rebuild the museum and reconstitute its collection.

"This is a tragic day for Brazil," Temer said. "Two hundred years of work and research and knowledge are lost."

Brazil's Minister of Culture Sergio Sa Leitao acknowledged that "the tragedy could have been avoided," without accepting responsibility or providing further details.

"The problems of the National Museum have been piling up over time," he added.

es/msh (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Fire at Brazil National Museum engulfs 200-year-old building

A fierce blaze has engulfed Rio de Janeiro's National Museum which housed millions of unique, historical items. "Two hundred years of work, investigation and knowledge have been lost," the president said. (03.09.2018)  

Rush to save Brazil's art works as National Museum burns

The Rio de Janeiro museum founded in 1818 by King Joao VI housed 20 million valuable artefacts. Hundreds of rooms have been devastated by fire resulting in an 'incalculable' loss. (03.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brazil's National Museum engulfed by fire  

Related content

Brasilien Großbrand im Nationalmuseum in Rio de Janeiro

Fire at Brazil National Museum engulfs 200-year-old building 03.09.2018

A fierce blaze has engulfed Rio de Janeiro's National Museum which housed millions of unique, historical items. "Two hundred years of work, investigation and knowledge have been lost," the president said.

Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro 03.09.2018

A fire has ripped through Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, gutting the 200-year-old building. The director of the historic institution has called it a cultural tragedy. The museum housed some 20 million items, many of them centuries old.

Brasilien Rio de Janeiro

Brazil's National Museum fire destroys millions of artifacts 03.09.2018

The Rio de Janeiro museum founded in 1818 by King Joao VI housed 20 million valuable artefacts. Hundreds of rooms have been devastated by fire resulting in an 'incalculable' loss.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 