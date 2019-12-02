Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne resigns

Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne is stepping down as prime minister and will tender his government's resignation, President Sauli Niinisto's office said on Tuesday.

The Finnish Center Party, part of the Baltic country's five-party ruling coalition, had lost confidence in Rinne, who had come under pressure over the government's handling of a two-week postal strike.

Rinne's resignation

Rinne, who took office in June, met Niinisto at the presidential palace in Finland's capital of Helsinki to hand in his resignation.

The announcement prompted the formal resignation of the Cabinet, made up of Rinne's Social Democrats, the Center Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People's Party of Finland.

Niinisto accepted the resignation request, but asked Rinne's cabinet "to continue as a caretaker government a new government is in place."

No early election is expected, with parliament instead choosing a new prime minister next week.

Postal service controversy: Rinne has faced heavy criticism in recent weeks over how he and a fellow party member dealt with a two-week strike in November involving workers of Finland's state-owned postal service. The strike also spread to the national airline, Finnair, and other industries before the dispute was settled last week.

Forced out: Earlier Tuesday, Finland's Center Party said it had lost confidence in Rinne. The move was directed at the prime minister, not at the Social Democrats. "Losing confidence" is not a formal procedure in Finland, like a vote of no-confidence one sees in other parliamentary-governed nations.

