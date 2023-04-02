  1. Skip to content
Chair of SDP Sanna Marin, left, and chair of The Finns party Riikka Purra, right, look on as National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo cheers at the Finnish parliamentary elections media reception at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Marin congratulated Orpo late on Sunday, but the coalition picture is complex Image: Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP/picture alliance
PoliticsFinland

Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

51 minutes ago

Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has conceded a narrow defeat to the center-right opposition in national elections. The vote came just days before the country's NATO accession.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pbyb

Partial results in Finland's election on Sunday showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats on track to be the third largest party, behind center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) and the right-wing Finns.

The vote is spread thinly, however, and coalition permutations are complicated. 

With 95% of votes counted, the Social Democrats had 19.9% of the vote, behind the conservative NCP on 20.7%, according to figures from the Justice Ministry. The far-right Finns Party was in second place with 20.1%.

"Congratulations to the winner of the elections, congratulations to the National Coalition Party, congratulations to the Finns Party. Democracy has spoken," Marin told her supporters.

NCP is now in position to lead negotiations to form a government, and its choices on who to partner with will be decisive. In theory it could quite easily ally with either the Social Democrats or the Finns, plus one or two more smaller parties — but it is at odds with both its rivals on a number of issues. 

NCP's Petteri Orpo claims victory

"Based on this result, talks over forming a new government to Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party," said NCP leader Petteri Orpo, as he claimed victory.

Marin was fighting for a second-term in the top job. In 2019, she became the world's youngest prime minister when she took office at age 34.

Finland's parliamentary election took place just days before the country's accession to the NATO allianceafter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, having remained neutral throughout the Cold War.

NCP will still need partners

NCP chair Orpo stands to become prime minister if his party finishes first. The NCP had led in the polls for almost two years, slipped back towards parity in the polls with Marin's Social Democrats in recent months, before appearing to secure a narrow advantage on Sunday. 

The conservative party pledged in the campaign to curb spending and stop the rise of public debt, which has reached just over 70% of GDP since Marin took office.

Orpo and the conservatives have blamed Marin for a weak economy, as Finland grapples with rising cost of living and an energy crisis, driven by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prior to the election, Orpo vowed to negotiate with all groups to form a coalition, while Marin has said the Social Democrats would govern with the NCP but will not consider the far-right Finns Party, which she has accused of being "openly racist."

jcg/msh,nm (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

