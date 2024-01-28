Finland: Ex-PM Stubb wins first round of presidential vote

Finland's presidential election was headed to a second round after none of the candidates received more than 50% of ballots cast.

Voters in Finland took to the polls on Sunday to begin the process of electing a new head of state.

According to initial projections, center-right ex-Prime Minister Alexander Stubb was expected to win the first round, as Finnish public broadcaster YLE projected that Stubb obtained 27.3% of the votes.

Ex-Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, a member of the Green Party who is running as an independent, is projected to come in second place with 25.8% of the vote.

Parliamentary Speaker Jussi Halla-aho, from the far-right Finns Party, is projected to come in third place with 18.6% of the vote.

President Sauli Niinisto's his successor is now set to be decided on February 11 when the two top candidates face off.

A provisional final result should be issued later on Sunday.

Why does the role of Finnish president matter?

While the president's powers are limited, the head of state helps direct foreign and security policy in collaboration with the government. The president also acts as supreme commander of Finland's armed forces and represents the country at NATO meetings.

Sunday's election comes at a significant time for Finland. The Nordic country's relations with its neighbor Russia have deteriorated since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In response, Finland joined NATO in April 2023, ending decades of military non-alignment and prompting threats of "counter measures" from Russia, with which it shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border.

All nine candidates have promised to take a tough stance toward Russia if elected.

