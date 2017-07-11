Fiji PM says assault charges against his son should not be politicized

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said it would not be "appropriate" for him to comment on charges against his son Ratu Meli Bainimarama, who has been jailed in Australia.

The politician also said that the assault charges against his son should not be a political matter since his son was not a member of the Fijian government.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama faces multiple charges that include charges of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, choking without consent and stalking.

He has also been accused of destroying property and intentionally distributing an image without consent.

Fijian PM 'disturbed' over charges

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, who is 36 years old, is the Fijan's prime minister's only son.

He was arrested in Australia's northeastern state of Queensland on September 8 and then extradited to New South Wales, the country's most populous state which also includes its most populous city, Sydney.

The Fijian prime minister said he and his wife were "deeply concerned and disturbed about the charges" and that he has routinely condemned violence against women and children throughout his career.

He added he could not comment further before the Australian courts decide on the matter and asked the media to follow due processes.

Court lifts reporting ban

Ratu Meli Bainimarama's lawyer had successfully argued for a nationwide suppression on proceedings but the restrictions were lifted Friday morning, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The lawyer argued that news coverage could see information leaked to jurors, in the event of a future trial, ABC News reported.

But the magistrate who lifted the non-publication order in Sydney's Windsor court on Friday said there was nothing "particular about the nature of the allegations themselves that raises any extraordinariness," according to ABC News reporting.

He added they were the kind of charges that often came before local courts.

Bainimarama has been granted bail and the case has been adjourned to October 13 at Windsor court.

AFP news material contributed to this report