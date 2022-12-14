  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Two women dropping ballots in a plastic container
The elections hold significance for Fiji’s democracy amid growing Chinese influenceImage: REUTERS
PoliticsFiji

Fiji: Ex-coup leaders face-off in parliamentary election

21 minutes ago

Leaders of two separate military coups both hope to secure parliamentary majority in Fiji, with the outcome likely determining the nation's policy towards China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KtZN

Polling began in the Pacific island state of Fiji on Wednesday, with about half million people eligible to cast their vote and choose Fiji's next prime minister.

More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. The island is holding its third democratic election since 2006.

Observers from 16 countries will oversee the elections as voters elect 55 parliamentarians out of 343 candidates. 

Fiji on the frontline of climate change

The polls will close on Wednesday evening and the results are likely to be announced on Sunday.

Who are the candidates?

The polls pit leaders who previously led separate military coups. Incumbent Frank Voreqe Bainimarama, who leads the FijiFirst Party faces off against former prime minister and opposition leader Sitiveni Rabuka in the race for parliamentary majority. 

In 2006, Bainimarama, 68, led the country’s fourth coup in 20 years to seize control of Fiji. After eight years of holding onto power, he allowed general elections in 2014 and scored a sweeping victory.

Rabuka, who is looking to end Bainimarama's 16 years in power, is a former army colonel. He led two military coups in 1987 to oust the elected government.

 "I'm feeling great and getting better. But victory belongs to the Lord," Rabuka said as he addressed the media after casting his vote at a polling booth in the capital, Suva.

What is at stake?

The elections hold significance for Fiji’s still-fragile democracy amid growing Chinese influence

Under Bainimarama, Fiji has come closer to China. He introduced the "look north" policy which allowed greater Chinese involvement in the country.

Meanwhile, Rabuka has said that Fiji will pivot away from Beijing under his leadership. 

mf/dj (AFP, dpa)
 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Somalia: A child displaced by drought walks past the rotting carcasses of goats which died from hunger and thirst

IRC lists the top emergency hotspots in 2022

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Algerian and Moroccan fans posing with an Algerian flag in Souq Waqif in Doha

World Cup 2022: Morocco and Algeria — 'Forever brothers'

World Cup 2022: Morocco and Algeria — 'Forever brothers'

Soccer16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Cranes at Hamburg harbor in Germany

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Qanon, Reichsbürger and COVID protesters on the Reichstag steps in August 2020

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Smoke billows from chimney stacks, with wind turbines in the background

CO2 tax at Europe's border: A revolution for the climate?

CO2 tax at Europe's border: A revolution for the climate?

Nature and Environment16 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Thumbnails zur Made Sendung

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

Soccer18 hours ago03:38 min
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage