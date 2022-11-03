  1. Skip to content
FIFA World Cup: Migrant Workers in Qatar

34 minutes ago

Trade unions have described the working conditions as modern slavery: Migrant workers from across the world built the football stadiums in Qatar - in dubious conditions. This is their story.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J0Gk

Sujan Begun came to Qatar from Bangladesh hoping to enable a bette rlife for his family. He returned in a coffin, with the circumstances of his death unclear to this day. Malcolm Bidali from Kenia came to Qatar to work - and ended up in prison. Today, he's back in Kenia and wants to help other migrant workers. Despite the attention surrounding the Soccer World Cup, change seems to be hard to come by in Qatar.

A report by Florian Nusch, with illustrations from Aleksandra Kononova.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 05.11.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 05.11.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 07.11.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 07.11.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 07.11.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 06.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 07.10.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

