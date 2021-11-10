Visit the new DW website

FIFA World Cup 2018

The 2018 FIFA World Cup of football was hosted by Russia from June 14 to July 15. Thirty-two teams took part in the 21st edition of the world's biggest international football tournament.

Russia was granted the right to host the 2018 World Cup after a vote by the FIFA Executive Commitee in late 2010, the same meeing at which the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar.

Fußball: Abschlusstraining Nationalmannschaft vor dem WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Nordmazedonien im Millerntor-Stadion. Serge Gnabry (l-r), Jamal Musiala, Niklas Süle und Thomas Müller auf dem Platz. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

World Cup qualifying: Germany vs. Liechtenstein — live buildup 10.11.2021

Already assured of a place in Qatar, Germany gets set to play its final home World Cup qualifier against minnow Liechtenstein. Off the pitch, the camp has been rocked by a COVID-19 infection.
02.06.2019 +++ LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Quinton De Kock of South Africa takes the catch of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Cricket T20: Quinton de Kock apologizes for not taking the knee 28.10.2021

The South African cricket star had pulled out of a World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to follow a team directive to make the anti-racism gesture.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United holds off Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

World Cup, Super League 'turning point in how football is being run' says player union 27.10.2021

Football is in need of a structural overhaul, according to one of the organizations central to the running of the game worldwide. The general secretary of players' union FIFPRO told DW this is "a clear turning point."
26..10.2021, Fussball, Weltmeisterschaften Qualifikation, Frauenfussball Deutschland- Israel , Stadion Essen 26.10.2021, sara dÃ_britz, laura freigang, svenja huth, alle deutschland jubeln, Fotocopyright Gladys Chai von der Laage FIFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Germany back at clinical best as they thrash Israel 26.10.2021

After a sluggish victory in Israel last week, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany side were back at their clinical best on Tuesday. A 7-0 victory in Essen sees their perfect qualifying campaign continue.
October 11, 2020, Aschheim, Bavaria, Germany: ASCHHEIM, GERMANY, OCT 11: Sharon Beck (#10 1. FC Koeln)) during the 2. Frauen Bundesliga match between FC Bayern MÃÆÃÂ_nchen II and 1. FC KÃÆÃÂ¶ln. Sven Beyrich/SPP (Credit Image: Â© Sven Beyrich/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press

Sharon Beck: Israel's German-born striker on religion, identity and antisemitism 25.10.2021

When Germany host Israel for a World Cup qualifier, one Israeli player will feel right at home — Sharon Beck, who was called up to Germany's national team but decided to represent the Jewish state instead.
Der DFB-Sportdirektor Nationalmannschaften Joti Chatzialexiou (l) und Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, aufgenommen bei einer Kranzniederlegung während eines Besuchs in der Holocaust-Gedenkstätte Yad Vashem. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German women's national team members moved by visit to Yad Vashem 22.10.2021

Members of the women's national football team were moved by a visit to the world's biggest Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It came a day after they had struggled to beat Israel in a World Cup qualifying match.
PETAH TIQWA, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 21: Brand of Germany runs for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group H match between Israel and Germany at on October 21, 2021 in Tel Aviv , Israel. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi#/Getty Images)

Germany's women struggle to overcome tough Israeli defense 21.10.2021

Germany's women remain perfect in World Cup qualifying, winning their first-ever match against Israel. The trip has a deeper significance, with German players and staff set to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur vereinbarten Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Jonathan Harding Dieter Klein takes a wicket for Germany during their T20 World Cup qualifier against Italy Rechte: ICC

T20 cricket: Germany's men make history and take a step closer to the World Cup 21.10.2021

Two years after falling heartbreakingly short of reaching the final stage of T20 World Cup qualifying, Germany's men's cricket team exorcised some demons to make history.
Spectators wave combined Korean flags, at right, as members of the North Korean delegation wave flags, at left, at the women's slalom at Yongpyong alpine center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) |

COVID-19: North Korea's withdrawal from international sport a lost opportunity to engage with the world 20.10.2021

It's unclear if COVID was the main reason North Korea withdrew from the Olympics and the World Cup. What is clear is that, without sport, Pyongyang has lost the most visible vehicle with which to engage with the world.
Bildnummer: 08791493 Datum: 25.03.1987 Copyright: imago/Ferdi Hartung Tel Aviv , Israel - Deutschland 0:2 - Kapitän Lothar Matthäus (Deutschland, li.) gibt seinem Gegenüber die Hand, dazwischen Schiedsrichter Albert Thomas (Niederlande); 805c Fussball Nationalteam Vneg Vsw xdp yas 1987 quer o0 shake hands Wimpel Wimpeltausch Tausch Objekte o0 DFB Länderspiel Image number 08791493 date 25 03 1987 Copyright imago Ferdi Hartung Tel Aviv Israel Germany 0 2 Captain Lothar Matthew Germany left gives his to The Hand in between Referees Albert Thomas Netherlands 805c Football National team Vneg Vsw Yas 1987 horizontal o0 Shake Hands Pennant Pennant exchange Exchange Objects o0 DFB international match

How football built bridges between Israel and Germany 19.10.2021

Football was one of the catalysts for the ever-warming relations between Germany and Israel. As Germany's women face Israel in World Cup qualifying, DW revisits how the sport has built bridges between the two countries.
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between North Macedonia and Germany at National Arena Todor Proeski stadium in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Germany qualify for World Cup — Jamal Musiala's former coach: 'He still calls me sir' 15.10.2021

Jamal Musiala became Germany's youngest-ever male goalscorer in a competitive match on Monday as World Cup qualification was sealed. His former coach told DW about Musiala's path from English talent to German star.
(L to R) FIFA President Gianni Infantino, former US secretary of the treasury Steve Mnuchin, and former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman attend the launch of the Friedman Center for Peace through Strength at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Joint Israel-Palestine World Cup: Trumpists, Israeli right-wingers at event with FIFA boss 14.10.2021

Gianni Infantino suggests that Israel could one day host the World Cup along with the Palestinians. The idea is controversial, not least because the people he met with in Jerusalem only represent one side of the story.
Football - 2021 CAF General Assembly - Preview - Rabat - Morocco. Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino take part in a friendly match during the football festivities ahead of the 2021 CAF General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on 11 March 2021 ©Sports Inc URN:58558272

Why Africa wants the World Cup every two years 12.10.2021

The leaders of football in Africa believe that a tournament every two years would accelerate development. However, they face opposition from Europe, and the potential logistics involved could mean more limitations.
Germany's players pose for a group photo with the wording Human rights on their T-shirts prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match Germany v Iceland in Duisburg, western Germany on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / various sources / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany will not boycott the 2022 World Cup in Qatar 12.10.2021

Though the majority of Germans favor of boycotting Qatar 2022, DFB vice president Peter Peters says Germany will take part, citing "progress" made. He said he had no reason "to cast doubt on" Qatar's conduct.
Germany's forward Timo Werner celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J football match between North Macedonia and Germany at the Toshe Proeski National Arena in Skopje on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

Germany win in wet Skopje to secure 2022 World Cup spot 11.10.2021

Germany have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a big win against North Macedonia in Skopje, with Timo Werner scoring twice. A lot has changed since Germany last faced the same opponents.
Blagoja Milevski- Nationaltrainer der Fußballnationalmannschaft von Nordmazedonien Skopje, 04.10.2021 Petr Stojanovski

Germany better under Hansi Flick, says North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski 09.10.2021

North Macedonia made headlines after beating Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Can they do it again? Coach Blagoja Milevski tells DW that although the Germans have improved, another win is achievable.
