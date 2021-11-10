FIFA World Cup 2018

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup of football was hosted by Russia from June 14 to July 15. Thirty-two teams took part in the 21st edition of the world's biggest international football tournament.
Russia was granted the right to host the 2018 World Cup after a vote by the FIFA Executive Commitee in late 2010, the same meeing at which the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar.
Football is in need of a structural overhaul, according to one of the organizations central to the running of the game worldwide. The general secretary of players' union FIFPRO told DW this is "a clear turning point."
It's unclear if COVID was the main reason North Korea withdrew from the Olympics and the World Cup. What is clear is that, without sport, Pyongyang has lost the most visible vehicle with which to engage with the world.
Jamal Musiala became Germany's youngest-ever male goalscorer in a competitive match on Monday as World Cup qualification was sealed. His former coach told DW about Musiala's path from English talent to German star.
Gianni Infantino suggests that Israel could one day host the World Cup along with the Palestinians. The idea is controversial, not least because the people he met with in Jerusalem only represent one side of the story.
North Macedonia made headlines after beating Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Can they do it again? Coach Blagoja Milevski tells DW that although the Germans have improved, another win is achievable.