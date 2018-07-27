 FIFA official bailed from Bangladeshi court | News | DW | 19.03.2019

News

FIFA official bailed from Bangladeshi court

A court in Bangladesh has granted bail to a FIFA official accused of making derogatory comments about the country's leader. Mahfuza Akhter Kiron had accused the Bangladeshi PM of favoring cricket over football.

FIFA official Mahfuza Akhter Kiron (Imago/Xinhua/Wang Bo)

FIFA council member Mahfuza Akhter Kiron (pictured above) was granted bail until April 2 by a court in Bangladesh on Tuesday. Kiron was arrested on suspicion of defamation after saying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed was neglecting soccer in the cricket-mad country.         

Mahfuza allegedly accused Hasina of having double standards for the country's football and cricket. "She [Hasina] rewards cricket for personal gain but ignores football," Mahfuza was reported to have said during a news conference last month.

Read more: Bangladesh: Beware of what you say 

  • Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Tarnished reputation

    The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was formed in 2004 to battle growing Islamism in Bangladesh. It initially managed to arrest or kill some top terrorists. But it did not take long for RAB's good reputation to be tarnished as it slowly became a symbol of fear. It's now seen as an all-powerful "death squad" unit that acts on the fringes of the law and imposes its own brand of justice.

  • default

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Facebook, YouTube under scrutiny

    The South Asian nation's government has been planning to spend about 1.21 billion Bangladeshi taka (€12 million, $13.9 million) on the monitoring project, according to DW's local media partner bdnews24.com. The project will allow RAB to monitor activities like anti-state propaganda, rumors and provocations on Facebook, YouTube, Viber as well as other means of communication on the internet.

  • Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Calls for international pressure

    Tasneem Khalil, a Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist, reminds that RAB has already been used for detaining government critics for their comments on Facebook. "Now such cases will multiply," he said, adding: ''International actors, especially the EU, must take concrete action and sanction this force, which is a tool for curtailing freedoms and liberties of ordinary citizens in the country."

  • Sheikh Hasina

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    New law to curtail press freedom

    The Bangladeshi government has recently come up with a new law, the Digital Security Act, which contains provisions mandating long prison sentences of up to seven years or harsh fines for any statement posted online that might disrupt the law and order situation, hurt religious feelings or ruin communal harmony. Experts consider the law as part of a broader campaign to silence government critics.

  • Bangladeshi Journalists protest in Dhaka

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Media protest

    In a rare move, prominent newspaper editors of the Muslim-majority country on Monday formed a human chain in front of the national press club in the capital Dhaka demanding amendments to nine sections of the Digital Security Act. They say these sections pose a threat to independent journalism and the freedom of expression. But the government has yet to respond to those demands.

  • default

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Journalism can be viewed as 'espionage'

    A journalist could be convicted of espionage for entering a government office and gathering information secretly using any electronic device, an offense that would carry a 14-year jail sentence, according to the new law. Mahfuz Anam, a prominent editor, said, "This law will not only deal with cybercrimes but also gag the independent media."

  • Shahidul Alam

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Harsh treatment

    Despite global condemnation, Bangladesh, which ranked 146th among 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index 2018, has kept prominent activist Shahidul Alam behind bars. He was arrested in August following his criticism of the government for using excessive force against peaceful student protesters. Activists view his arrest as a sign of the government's harsh treatment of its critics.

    Author: Arafatul Islam


It's not cricket

Mahfuza, 52, is receiving cancer treatment and was bailed on medical grounds, her lawyer said. He expected her to be released "in a day or two." 

A FIFA spokesperson told news agency AFP in an email that world football's governing body had "requested further details about the situation of Ms Mahfuza Akhter and are currently awaiting information from the Bangladesh football federation."

FIFA said it was "monitoring with concern and working closely with" the Asian Football Confederation in the case.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International called recently called Mahfuza's arrest the latest attack on freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

"Championing football is not a crime. Mahfuza Akter Kiron was merely exercising her right to freedom of expression by stating that the prime minister favored cricket over football," Saad Hammadi, South Asia campaigner at Amnesty International, said in a statement.

Read more: Why Bangladesh wants to 'silence' its civil society

Bangladesh ranked 146 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2018 World Press Freedom Index (DW/M. Mamun)

Bangladesh ranked 146 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2018 World Press Freedom Index

Muzzling free speech           

The Bangladeshi government has long been accused of cracking down on voices deemed critical of the ruling party and authorities. 

Late last year, the publisher of the English-language New Nation daily, Mainul Hosein, was arrested. Police said his detention was linked to a television talk show appearance where he called a journalist "characterless" for asking him if he represented the political opposition.

Derogatory comments

Abul Hasan Chowdhury Prince, who filed the case against Mahfuza, said her comments against Hasina were derogatory.

"I lodged the case as she made derogatory remarks against our sports-loving prime minister," he said. 

Bangladesh is the world's third-largest Muslim-majority nation. The country's government, which won a third straight term in December, denies freedom of speech is under attack in the country of 165 million people.

kw/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Why Bangladesh wants to 'silence' its civil society

A new measure passed by Bangladesh's parliament makes it a criminal offense to make "malicious" comments on any constitutional bodies in the country. Many say the controversial move is a blow to freedom of expression. (07.10.2016)  

Bangladesh: Beware of what you say on talk shows

Famous talk show hosts like Zillur Rahman and Nobonita Chowdhury, along with their guests, may have to speak more carefully when on television, as they could be jailed for giving "false" or "misleading" information. (26.10.2018)  

Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

The government is looking to task a controversial paramilitary force with monitoring social media as the country prepares to soon hold a general election. Many fear the move will further muzzle free speech in Bangladesh. (15.10.2018)  

Bangladesh Zeitungen

Is Bangladesh's media freedom deteriorating? 27.07.2018

An attack on a prominent Bangladeshi editor, along with increased incidents of hacking and censorship, are all signs of an "imperiled" political environment in the run-up to Bangladesh's general election this autumn.

Talkshow Tritiomatra

Bangladesh: Beware of what you say on talk shows 26.10.2018

Famous talk show hosts like Zillur Rahman and Nobonita Chowdhury, along with their guests, may have to speak more carefully when on television, as they could be jailed for giving "false" or "misleading" information.

Bangladesch Wahlen 2013

Why the EU isn't sending election observers to Bangladesh 31.10.2018

Although upcoming general elections in Bangladesh are seen as crucial for the survival of democracy there, EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink tells DW why the EU will not send an election observer team to the country.

