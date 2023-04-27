  1. Skip to content
Eight seconds between life and death

1 hour ago

Margarita Cabrera’s passion is bull riding, a very risky sport on animals that can weigh up to a ton. It’s a battle for survival, a tightrope walk between life and death. Eight seconds, that’s how long riders need to stay in their saddle for their scores to count. Margarita takes us on her exciting journey that sees her overcome fear and inspire others.

About the show

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life — Speak the Global Language of Sport

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

