Spanish King
Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia was born on January 30, 1968 in Madrid. He’s the third and youngest child of former King Juan Carlos I and Sofia. As the only son, he inherited the throne after his father abducated in 2014. He is married to former journalist and TV presenter Letizia Ortiz. The couple have two children, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.
Days after Catalonia's separatist parties were voted back into power, Spain's King Felipe VI has urged political restraint. Catalan leaders, who are either in jail or exile, will likely struggle to form a new government.
Spanish King Felipe VI joined hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in a rally against violence in Barcelona on Saturday. The demonstrators marched to the Placa de Catalunya, the site of the August 17 attack.