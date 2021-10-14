Spanish King

Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia was born on January 30, 1968 in Madrid. He’s the third and youngest child of former King Juan Carlos I and Sofia. As the only son, he inherited the throne after his father abducated in 2014. He is married to former journalist and TV presenter Letizia Ortiz. The couple have two children, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.