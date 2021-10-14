Visit the new DW website

Felipe VI

Spanish King

Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia was born on January 30, 1968 in Madrid. He’s the third and youngest child of former King Juan Carlos I and Sofia. As the only son, he inherited the throne after his father abducated in 2014. He is married to former journalist and TV presenter Letizia Ortiz. The couple have two children, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) receives the Carlos V European Award from Spain's King Felipe VI during a ceremony at the Royal Monastery of Yuste, in Cuacos de Yuste, on October 14, 2021. - The Carlos V award is given to leaders who have stood out for their commitment to the process of the European union or their contribution to the exaltation of the cultural, scientific and historical values of Europe. (Photo by Jero MORALES / POOL / AFP)

Germany's Angela Merkel receives Spain's Carlos V European Award 14.10.2021

In her acceptance speech, Merkel called on Europeans to work together to tackle important issues such as climate change. "Europe is only as strong as it is united," the chancellor said.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 9: King Felipe VI of Spain (L) talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the first edition of the Barcelona New Economy Week (BNEW) at the Estacio de Franca (France railway station) in Barcelona, Spain on October 9, 2020. Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Protests, jeers greet Spanish King Felipe VI in Barcelona 09.10.2020

The Spanish king and prime minister took part in the Barcelona New Economy Week in order to promote the country's ailing economy. Local politicians chose not to attend, but hundreds of protesters turned up.
King Juan Carlos Move To Live Out Of Spain - File - 31/08/2019 MADRID. King Juan Carlos on leaving the hospital after having been hospitalized for eight days, where he had a triple aortocoronary bypass a week ago. Photo by Dusko Despotovic/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Has Spain's former king Juan Carlos I fled to the Dominican Republic? 04.08.2020

Juan Carlos I abdicated the throne in 2014 and has been plagued more recently by accusations of corruption. Spanish media have reported that he left abruptly for the Dominican Republic amid the allegations.

27.05.2020, Spanien, Sevilla: Mitglieder der Guardia Civil legen in Sevilla eine Schweigeminute ein. Im von der Corona-Pandemie schwer betroffenen Spanien hat eine zehntägige Staatstrauer für die gut 27 000 Todesopfer der Pandemie begonnen. Der Beginn der Ehrung wurde am Mittwoch um zwölf Uhr mittags von einer Schweigeminute im ganzen Land begleitet. Foto: Eduardo Briones/EUROPA PRESS/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Spain begins 10 days of mourning for coronavirus victims 27.05.2020

A minute's silence was held in Spain to commence the mourning process, with both the Spanish king and the prime minister keen to pay their respects. The country has suffered more than 27,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Spain's King Felipe gestures as he make an statement at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 3, 2017. Casa de SM El Rey/Francisco Gomez Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Spanish king renounces inheritance from scandal-hit father 16.03.2020

Spain's King Felipe VI has stripped his father, Juan Carlos I, of his palace allowance and given up what he was due to inherit from him after accusations of financial irregularities involving the former king.
A worker moves a giant portrait of the Spanish socialist candidate Pedro Sanchez at the end of his General Election campaign rally, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Spain's political parties are set to launch one campaign leading up to a Nov. 10 election. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) |

Spain: Sanchez, Casado clash on Catalonia during TV debate 05.11.2019

The independence issue took center stage as Spain's leading politicians debated the Catalan separatist movement ahead of Sunday's vote. At the same time, Spanish King Felipe VI faced protests while visiting Barcelona.
Flowers and candles lay on a Catalan flag at an impromptu memorial where a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks 17.08.2018

Thousands in Barcelona have paid their respects to those killed on the first anniversary of the twin terrorist attacks in Catalonia. Spanish King Felipe IV presided over the ceremony on the Placa de Catalunya.
06.01.2018+++Madrid, Spanien+++REFILE - CORRECTING GRAMMAR Former King of Spain Juan Carlos I, Former Queen of Spain Sofia, their son Spain's King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia wait for their guests during the Epiphany Day celebrations (Pascua Militar) at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Spain's former king Juan Carlos makes Epiphany return 06.01.2018

The monarch, who abdicated in 2014 after several scandals, has taken part in a traditional military ceremony in Madrid. Until recently, his successor and son, King Felipe VI, had distanced himself from the 80-year-old.
24.12.2017+++Madrid, Spanien++++ Spain's King Felipe VI delivers his traditional Christmas address at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, December 23, 2017 in this photo released December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Ballesteros/Pool

Spain's King Felipe VI urges Catalan leaders to avoid new confrontation 24.12.2017

Days after Catalonia's separatist parties were voted back into power, Spain's King Felipe VI has urged political restraint. Catalan leaders, who are either in jail or exile, will likely struggle to form a new government.
Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Catalonia crisis: Spain pushes for unity on national holiday 12.10.2017

Concerns over Catalonia's possible secession have upped the stakes for this year's national holiday celebrations in Spain. Alongside a traditional military parade in Madrid, a pro-unity rally is expected in Barcelona.
07.10.2017 +++ MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 07: Demonstrators shout slogans and hold Spanish flags as they protest against the independence of Catalonia under the slogan 'For the defense and unity of Spain' called by DENAES foundation at Colon Square on October 7, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Tension between the central government and the Catalan region have increased after last weekend's independence referendum. The Spanish government suspended the Catalan parliamentary session planned for Monday in which a declaration of independence was expected to be made. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Tens of thousands rally in Spain to avoid Catalan split 07.10.2017

Tensions between Madrid and Barcelona have escalated since last week's disputed Catalan independence referendum. In response, thousands have joined demonstrations across Spain.
September 11, 2017 - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain - In Barcelona, coinciding with Catalan national day or Diada, hundreds of thousands fill the streets demanding the independence of Catalonia. Catalan government aims to celebrate a referendum on independence next first october. Barcelona Spain PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAb137 20170911_zap_b137_024 Copyright: xJordixBoixareux

Catalonia independence vote: Spain threatens to arrest 700 mayors 13.09.2017

Spain's state prosecutor has ordered a criminal probe of hundreds of Catalan mayors cooperating with the region's independence referendum. Spain's king and prime minister have both decried the vote as unconstitutional.
People hold placards and flag as they take part in a march of unity after the attacks last week, in Barcelona, Spain, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona anti-terror march attended by hundreds of thousands, King Felipe VI joins 26.08.2017

Spanish King Felipe VI joined hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in a rally against violence in Barcelona on Saturday. The demonstrators marched to the Placa de Catalunya, the site of the August 17 attack.
28.07.2016 epa05445799 Acting Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, addresses a press conference at La Moncloa Palace, the prime minister's official residence, after he met with Spain's King Felipe VI (not pictured) in Madrid, Spain, 28 July 2016. Rajoy informed that he has accepted to submit to the investiture vote to the Lower House of Spanish Parliament. EPA/JuanJo Martin | (c) picture-alliance/dpa/J. Martin

Rajoy begins battle to form PP-led government in Spain 29.07.2016

Spain's acting prime minister has begun efforts to form a government. Following inconclusive elections in June, the king has asked Mariano Rajoy to put together a plan to end a long-running parliamentary deadlock.
03.05.2016 **** Spain's King Felipe signs a decree to dissolve parliament and call new elections at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, May 3, 2016. Courtesy of Casa de S.M. el Rey/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.?? © Reuters/Courtesy of Casa de S.M. el Rey

Spanish king dissolves parliament ahead of fresh elections 03.05.2016

Spain's political parties have passed the deadline to form a coalition government. The unprecedented stalemate stems from new groups Podemos and Ciudadanos breaking into a system usually dominated by two parties.
02032016 picture-alliance/dpa/A. Comas Spain's acting Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) leader Mariano Rajoy addresses deputies during an investiture debate at parliament in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain readies for fresh polls in June as parties fail to form coalition 02.05.2016

A fresh round of polls could be in the offing for Spain after the country's political parties failed to form a coalition. Voting is expected to take place at the end of next month.
