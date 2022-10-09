Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Favela

Brazil's shantytowns, known for crime and voilence but also as centers for art and culture.

Favela is the name given to impoverished neighborhoods, or shantytowns, in and around major cities in Brazil. Millions of Brazilians live in these neighborhoods. The media has often mistakenly defined Favelas as slums, highlighting the lower quality of life and lack of access to public services such as running water, electricity, garbage collection, and Internet access. However, this description doesn’t apply to a vast majority of favelas, where houses are built with break and cement. These neighborhoods have also been portrayed as hubs of violence, drugs, and crime. But many Favelas have become popular centers for art and grassroots social projects with a significant impact on Brazilian culture.

Venezuela: 22 dead in floods caused by heavy rains

Venezuela: 22 dead in floods caused by heavy rains 09.10.2022

A valley southwest of Caracas was badly hit, with landslides bringing debris from the mountains. Pumps that power the drinking water system were also carried away by the rising waters.
Chile's Atacama desert in bloom

Chile's Atacama desert in bloom 08.10.2022

It's a magnificent natural spectacle. Every few years, the Atacama desert in Chile transforms into a sea of bright pink flowers. Now, the Chilean government has announced plans to make part of the region a national park.
Brazil: Deforestation of Amazon hit record high in run-up to election

Brazil: Deforestation of Amazon hit record high in run-up to election 07.10.2022

New figures have highlighted the devastation caused by President Bolsonaro's attacks on environmental rights. Brazil's presidential vote could determine the fate of the Amazon rainforest.
Mexico: Mayor killed in town hall massacre

Mexico: Mayor killed in town hall massacre 06.10.2022

An attack in the southern town of San Miguel Totolapan has left at least 18 people dead, including the mayor. Police say the motive behind the killings is still unknown.
Brazil election: Third-place candidate endorses Lula ahead of runoff

Brazil election: Third-place candidate endorses Lula ahead of runoff 06.10.2022

Simone Tebet urged her voters to back Lula due to his "commitment to democracy." Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso also endorsed his leftist former rival.
Colombia, ELN guerrillas agree to restart peace talks

Colombia, ELN guerrillas agree to restart peace talks 05.10.2022

The negotiations were suspended in early 2019 after an ELN bomb killed 22 police cadets. The talks are part of a "total peace" policy under Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro.

Colombia, US discuss measures to combat drug trade

Colombia, US discuss measures to combat drug trade 04.10.2022

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken says the two sides are "largely in sync" in their approach to drug trafficking, but some differences remain.

Brazil election: What you need to know

Brazil election: What you need to know 03.10.2022

With the Brazilian presidential election race set for a second round on October 30, DW has a guide to the election system and the front-runners.
How has the Amazon rainforest changed under Jair Bolsonaro?

How has the Amazon rainforest changed under Jair Bolsonaro? 02.10.2022

With Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro hoping to win another term, DW looks at how the Amazon rainforest fared during the four years he was at the helm.
Fact check: Has President Jair Bolsonaro really backed Brazil's Indigenous people?

Fact check: Has President Jair Bolsonaro really backed Brazil's Indigenous people? 01.10.2022

Brazil's Indigenous people have consistently protested against the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro. But his son claims the current administration has done more for them than any other government. Is this true?
Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands, refuses entry to US envoy

Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands, refuses entry to US envoy 01.10.2022

Tensions escalated after the Netherlands informed Nicaragua that it would not be funding a hospital promised long ago.

Brazil election: Bolsonaro, da Silva jab at each other in presidential debate

Brazil election: Bolsonaro, da Silva jab at each other in presidential debate 30.09.2022

Brazil's current and former presidents Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva faced off in a final debate before a presidential election on Sunday. Polls show da Silva currently leading the incumbent.

Mexico: Prosecutor in missing students probe resigns

Mexico: Prosecutor in missing students probe resigns 27.09.2022

Families of Mexico's 43 missing students still hope to get justice eight years after they disappeared. However, they lost a key ally with Omar Gomez Trejo's resignation and are "extremely" concerned.
Colombia and Venezuela reopen border crossing after 7 years

Colombia and Venezuela reopen border crossing after 7 years 26.09.2022

The reopening was a key campaign promise from the recently elected President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. The Simon Bolivar international bridge had been closed for seven years.
Cuba approves same-sex marriage, adoption

Cuba approves same-sex marriage, adoption 26.09.2022

Cuban communist leaders applauded the result of a nationwide referendum, which upends decades of discrimination. The move was opposed by conservative Christians in the Catholic and evangelical communities.

Hurricane Ian prompts emergency response in Cuba, Florida

Hurricane Ian prompts emergency response in Cuba, Florida 26.09.2022

Evacuations are underway in the north-western tip of Cuba, while Florida authorities urged residents to stock up on food and water. Meteorologists warn Hurricane Ian is likely to grow even stronger.
Show more articles