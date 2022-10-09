Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Brazil's shantytowns, known for crime and voilence but also as centers for art and culture.
Favela is the name given to impoverished neighborhoods, or shantytowns, in and around major cities in Brazil. Millions of Brazilians live in these neighborhoods. The media has often mistakenly defined Favelas as slums, highlighting the lower quality of life and lack of access to public services such as running water, electricity, garbage collection, and Internet access. However, this description doesn’t apply to a vast majority of favelas, where houses are built with break and cement. These neighborhoods have also been portrayed as hubs of violence, drugs, and crime. But many Favelas have become popular centers for art and grassroots social projects with a significant impact on Brazilian culture.
