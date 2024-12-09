Bolivia declares national emergency due to wildfires

CatastropheBoliviaBolivia declares national emergency due to wildfiresTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheBoliviaJessica Saltz09/12/2024September 12, 2024Wildfires are sweeping across rural parts of Bolivia. President Luis Arce has deployed the military to help and is calling for international aid as the fires continue to spread. Protesters say "slash-and-burn" farming laws fuel the fires.https://p.dw.com/p/4kZIHAdvertisement