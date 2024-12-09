  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineMigration
CatastropheBolivia

Bolivia declares national emergency due to wildfires

Jessica Saltz
September 12, 2024

Wildfires are sweeping across rural parts of Bolivia. President Luis Arce has deployed the military to help and is calling for international aid as the fires continue to spread. Protesters say "slash-and-burn" farming laws fuel the fires.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kZIH
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from Latin America

More on Catastrophe from Latin America

People walk across a street in Brazil, the sky clouded with wildfire smoke

Devastating wildfires cover South America in smoke

Brazil, Peru and Bolivia are fighting to contain the fires ripping through the planet's largest rainforest, the Amazon.
CatastropheSeptember 7, 202401:44 min
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Corruption and catastrophe as China invests in Colombia

Landslides and buried villages in Colombia. The Angkor Wat temples evict locals. And big hopes for Brazil's footballers.
CatastropheMay 31, 202426:04 min
A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Show more