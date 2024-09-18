  1. Skip to content
Bolivia: Clashes erupt at Evo Morales' protest march

September 18, 2024

Supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales were met by a pro-government counterprotesters as they marched to La Paz. It's the latest escalation in a feud between Morales and President Luis Arce.

https://p.dw.com/p/4koCQ
Pro-government protesters in Bolivia burning an effigy of Evo Morales
Supporters of Bolivia's current government do not want former president Evo Morales to run again in 2025Image: Juan Karita/AP/picture alliance

More than a dozen people were injured after anti-government demonstrators in Bolivia clashed with counterprotesters amid a power struggle between President Luis Arce and former leader Evo Morales.

On Tuesday, Morales urged as many as 10,000 of his supporters to embark on a "March to save Bolivia" from Caracollo to the capital, La Paz.

The march began peacefully until later on Tuesday when it was confronted by a group of government supporters blocking the highway near Panduro, armed with tear gas bombs, stones and firecrackers.

Supporters of Evo Morales Clash with government backers in Bolivia
The "March to save Bolivia" was blocked by pro-government supporters who blocked the highway, armed with teargas and firecrackersImage: Juan Karita/AP/picture alliance

"Evo, you traitor, your time has passed," the counterprotesters chanted.

The march charged at the counterprotesters, atticking them with slingshots and rocks.

"Evo, Bolivia wants you back!" they shouted.

This week's clashes were the latest escalation in the growing political feud between Arce and Morales ahead of the 2025 election.

What is the fued between Morales an Arce about?

Morales and Arce belonged to the same socialist political movement, with Morales serving as Bolivia's president from 2009 to 2019, and Arce holding the position from 2020 onwards. However, the two fell out in 2021 due to disagreements over internal party leadership.

Protesters blame Arce for the country's economic woes and a fuel shortage.

Arce has accused his former ally, Morales, of plotting a coup by mobilizing demonstrators against him.

Supporters of Evo Morales Clash with government backers in Bolivia
Protesters from both camps clashed near PanduroImage: Juan Karita/AP/picture alliance

A top official in Arce's government, Eduardo Del Castillo, called the protest a "death march" that he claimed was intended to "destroy democracy in Bolivia and end the lives of Bolivians."

Morales claimed the government sent plainclothes police officers to stir up trouble at the march — an accusation the Arce's administration denied — and said it had "lost respect for human rights and laws in the country."

Morales intends run again for president next year, despite a 2023 court ruling that Arce insists disqualifies him from doing so.

zc/jcg (AP, AFP, EFE)

