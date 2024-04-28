  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineSouth AfricaIsrael-Hamas war
8 images
ClimateEcuador
Nele Jensch
April 28, 2024
https://p.dw.com/p/4f8AQ