Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Fatih Akin

The German film director Fatih Akin rose to fame with his award-winning film from 2004, "Head-On," which received the Golden Bear award at the Berlinale, among other prizes.

Born in Hamburg in 1973, Fatih Akin's parents are from Turkey. The filmmaker, scriptwriter, producer and actor's works often explore the struggles of German-Turks searching for their own identity amidst different cultural influences. Along with "Head-On," "The Edge of Heaven" (2007) and "Soul Kitchen" (2009) have obtained several awards in festivals. He has also directed documentaries, such as "Crossing The Bridge - The Sound of Istanbul" (2005). In September 2016, his film "Tschick," based on the same-titled novel by Wolfgang Herrndorf, was released in theaters.

Der Tabakzüchter Mehmet Ali aus dem kleinen Dorf Bademli, 36 km von Izmir entfernt, fährt im Februar 1966 als letzter Mann seines Dorfes nach Deutschland, um dort zu arbeiten. Zurück lässt er seine 26jährige Ehefrau in einem nun männerlosen Dorf. +++ (C)picture-alliance/Beynelmilel

How the German-Turkish labor agreement influenced the arts 30.10.2021

Germany has become the second home for many Turkish immigrants who came to the country following the 1961 labor agreement. Over the last six decades, many have used their creativity to express their life experiences.
Der Regisseur, Produzent, Autor und Schauspieler Rainer Werner Fassbinder am 16.02.1978 in Coburg bei den Dreharbeiten zu dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun. Er wurde am 31.05.1945 in Bad Wörishofen geboren und starb am 10.06.1982 in München.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder 29.05.2020

Fassbinder, who was born 75 years ago, is considered one of the most important film directors of all time. He had filmmakers who influenced him, but he also influenced many other directors after him.
ARCHIV - Wolfgang Herrndorf, deutscher Schriftsteller und Maler, aufgenommen auf der Buchmesse in Leipzig (Archivfoto vom 24.03.2007). Foto: Erwin Elsner/dpa (zu dpa Herrndorf-Gesamtausgabe zum 50. Geburtstag vom 29.05.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Wolfgang Herrndorf: 'Why We Took the Car' 08.10.2018

Two pubescent boys decide to take the plunge and head out on a big adventure. A novel about wanderlust, friendship and emotional confusion, the novel will also inspire adults.
3 Tage in Quiberon | 3 Days in Quiberon Land: DEU/AUT/FRA 2018 Regie: Emily Atef Bildbeschreibung: Marie Bäumer Sektion: Wettbewerb ©

German Film Awards: the favorites 26.04.2018

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win an award on Friday.

Ein goldener Berlinale-Bär steht am Montag (08.02.2010) in der Bildgießerei Noack in Berlin auf einer Aluminiumplatte. Seit 1951 ist der Berlinale-Bär Symbol und begehrte Trophäe der Internationalen Filmfestspiele Berlin. Unter der silbernen bzw. goldenen Haut der etwa vier Kilo schweren Figur verbirgt sich ein Bronzekörper, der in einem Sandbett gegossen wird. Die 60. Internationalen Filmfestspiele finden vom 11. bis 21.02.2010 statt. Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache

10 Golden Berlinale Bears: a retrospective 23.02.2018

Not all recipients of the Golden Bear are well-remembered. The jury has surely made some questionable calls. But some worthy winners of the coveted competition are timeless works that live on in the annals of film.

Die Schauspieler Birol Ünel und Sibel Kekilli in einer Szene des deutschen Berlinale-Beitrages Gegen die Wand von Fatih Akin. Die stürmische Liebesgeschichte wurde mit dem Goldenen Bären der 54. Internationalen Filmfestspiele Berlin geehrt. Damit ging der Berlinale-Hauptpreis erstmals seit 1986 wieder an Deutschland. Foto: Berlinale dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Past Golden Bear winners: From Altman to Ang Lee 23.02.2018

Fatih Akin, Miyazaki and Fassbinder each created exciting new cinematic worlds and duly won Berlinale Golden Bears. Before the 2018 trophy winner is announced, we look back at former recipients of the coveted prize.

HANDOUT - Senta Berger als Angelika und Eric Kabongo als Diallo in einer undatierten Szene aus dem Film «Willkommen bei den Hartmanns». Der Film kommt am 03.11.2016 in die deutschen Kinos. Foto: Warner Bros. Ent./dpa (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 27.10.2016 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film bis zum 03.01.2017 und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Warner Bros. Ent./dpa) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

German film festival Berlin & Beyond kicks off in San Francisco 09.02.2018

The week-long festival organized by the Goethe Institut is the largest of its kind in the US — and outside of Europe. Director Fatih Akin's recent Golden Globe win with "In the Fade" has boosted interest in German film.
Victoria Carmen Sonne appears in Holiday by Isabella Eklf, an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Jonas Lodahl

Highlights of the Sundance Film Festival lineup 18.01.2018

The Sundance Film Festival kicks off the global string of film festivals. Showcasing independent films, it features this year eight German co-productions, as well as movies directed by stars Ethan Hawke and Idris Elba.
dpatopbilder - Diane Kruger zeigt am 11.01.2018 in Santa Monica, Kalifornien, USA, während der Verleihung der 23. Critics' Choice Awards die Auszeichnung für den besten nicht-englischsprachigen Film für «Aus dem Nichts» entgegen. Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Another Hollywood prize for Fatih Akin's 'In the Fade' 12.01.2018

This has been a week of Hollywood acclaim for Fatih Akin and his thriller "In the Fade," as a Critics' Choice Award follows on the heels of his Golden Globe. Is an Oscar on the horizon, too?
7.1.2018*** 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Actress Diane Kruger and director/producer Fatih Akin pose with his award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for In the Fade.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... 08.01.2018

An American drama on rape and murder, a story about a woman and a mysterious creature, but also a German crime film dealing with revenge were honored at the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
ARCHIV - Der Regisseur Fatih Akin sitzt am 24.08.2017 in München (Bayern) auf der Bühne vor dem Plakat des Films «Aus dem Nichts». (zu dpa Fatih Akin: Das Thema NSU geht mich persönlich an am 16.11.2017) Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Fatih Akin's emotional cinema appeals to Hollywood 08.01.2018

By winning a Golden Globe, Fatih Akin has finally obtained Hollywood's recognition. The German-Turkish director of "In The Fade" fully deserves the award, says DW's film expert Jochen Kürten.

HANDOUT - Diane Kruger als Katja in einer Szene des Films «Aus dem Nichts» (undatierte Filmszene). Der Film kommt am 23. November 2017 in die deutschen Kinos und gehört zu den insgesamt elf Bewerbern, die den begehrten Preis für den besten nicht-englischsprachigen Film bei der Oscar-Verleihung im kommenden Jahr nach Deutschland holen wollen. (zu dpa Flüchtlingskomödie will Auslands-Oscar nach Deutschland holen vom 10.08.2017) ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den genannten Film bis zum 01.03.2018 und nur bei Urheber-Nennung Foto: Warner Bros./dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

'In the Fade' and other films by Fatih Akin 08.01.2018

Director Fatih Akin takes up the true stories of the neo-Nazi series of murders across Germany in his latest film, "In the Fade." Here's a look back at some of his previous works.

Szene des Films «Aus dem Nichts». Foto: Warner Bros.

Germany's Golden Globe winner: Fatih Akin 08.01.2018

His film "In the Fade," which confronts the horror of far-right extremist attacks in the mid-2000s, has won a Golden Globe and is nominated for an Oscar. Here's a look at German director Fatih Akin's work.
Szene des Films «Aus dem Nichts». Foto: Warner Bros.

German film shortlisted for foreign language film Oscar 15.12.2017

Premiering in the US on December 27, Fatih Akin's "In the Fade" is on the shortlist for the Academy Awards' best foreign language film — one out of nine films selected for the category.
ARCHIV - Der Regisseur Fatih Akin sitzt am 24.08.2017 in München (Bayern) auf der Bühne vor dem Plakat des Films «Aus dem Nichts». (zu dpa Fatih Akin: Das Thema NSU geht mich persönlich an am 16.11.2017) Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German director Fatih Akin gets Golden Globe nod 11.12.2017

Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" leads the Golden Globes nominations with seven nods. Germany is well represented with Fatih Akin and Hans Zimmer among the nominees.
Bildnummer: 55127312 Datum: 06.05.2000 Copyright: imago/EntertainmentPictures 2000 - The Virgin Suicides - Movie Set May 06, 2000; Hollywood, CA, USA; Leslie Hayman, Kirsten Dunst, A.J. Cook, Chelse Swain in Sofia Coppola s The Virgin Suicides . !ACHTUNG NUTZUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY People Entertainment Film kbdig 2000 quer Bildnummer 55127312 Date 06 05 2000 Copyright Imago EntertainmentPictures 2000 The Virgin suicides Movie Set May 06 2000 Hollywood Approx USA Leslie Hayman Kirsten Vapor a J Cook Chelse Swain in Sofia Coppola S The Virgin suicides Regard Use only at FILMTITEL ANSWER PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY Celebrities Entertainment Film Kbdig 2000 horizontal

KINO favorites: 7 great directing debuts 24.11.2017

The no-budget thriller that put Christopher Nolan on the road to "Batman," Ridley Scott's forgotten period drama and Steven Spielberg's humble beginnings with a monster truck: These first films launched stellar careers.

Show more articles