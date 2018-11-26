 Fashion′s ′Queen of Less′: Jil Sander turns 75 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.11.2018

Culture

Fashion's 'Queen of Less': Jil Sander turns 75

With her timelessly elegant and minimalist lines, Germany's "cool blonde" style pioneer helped to revolutionize women's fashion in the 1980s. Decades on, she is celebrated for creating clothes with form and function.

Jil Sander (Getty Images/AFP/K. Nogi)

Nobody stands for the Jil Sander brand as much as the designer herself. At 75, Sander is feminine, self-confident, determined. Her unwavering vision and diligence have, from the very start, shaped her international fame and success.

Born on November 27, 1943 in northern Germany and raised in Hamburg, Heidemarie Jiline "Jil" Sander was already inclined as a child to advise friends and family on fashion. After studying textile engineering in Krefeld, where she discovered her penchant for high quality and fine fabrics, she moved to Los Angeles for two years, returning to Hamburg in 1965 to work as a fashion editor for various women's magazines.

But the fashion of that time did not convince the young Sander: too many frills, too much chichi. So at the age of 24 she went into business for herself, opening up a boutique in the fashionable Hamburg district of Pöseldorf.

At first, Parisian designer pieces adorned her displays until her own collection appeared in 1975. When she first presented it in Paris, the French were initially unenthusiastic. But a year later her minimalist fashion, characterized by its easy interchangeability and thus known as the "onion look," helped her to soon garner worldwide acclaim.

Read more:  Jil Sander fashion exhibition shows off Germany's influential 'Queen of Less'

A breath of fresh air

Sander created a completely new kind of fashion for the modern business woman. Fine fabrics, clear lines, no frills. She underlined the unique characters of her customers, who in the 1980s began taking senior positions. Her clothing gave women self-confidence in an otherwise male-dominated business world.

"For me it was all about form, function and proportion. I never just wanted to decorate," Sander said in an interview.

Her fashion was supposed to be comfortable, stylish and of high quality. Meanwhile, she never tried to copy men's clothing styles. It was always her intention to let self-determined women preserve their feminine charm. The Sander blazer, which quickly became a hit thanks to its precise cut and ability to emphasize female proportions, is arguably her most influential design.

The fashionista kept reinventing herself, but also remained true to her vision. She captured the changing times anew with collections that were always signature Sander. Her lean and understated lines were especially distinguished from the playful and flashier designs of contemporary design giants like Dior and Armani.

Read moreRevisiting Germany's style and icons

Face of her own brand

Sander also too a unique approach to her own perfume line, which was created and marketed at the end of the 1970s in cooperation with cosmetics manufacturer Lancaster: using her own face. Never before had a designer marketed herself as an advertising medium. And this despite the fact that Sander had always avoided the limelight.

Her appearances after fashion shows were notoriously brief. She was always reserved and did not like to give interviews. The strict protection of her privacy never made it easy for the media to uncover Jil Sander the person.

Watch video 04:54
Now live
04:54 mins.

Cool and sustainable - Finnish fashion

"Jil Sander is hot, Armani is not."

In the following years, the Jil Sander brand expanded and opened branches in fashion metropolises such as New York, Paris and Tokyo. A men's collection followed and in 1989 her company was one of the first to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Sander demanded maximum participation in decision-making, not only in creative tasks. She also asserted herself as a businesswoman in the men's world.

When the company merged with fashion giant Prada in 1999, everything seemed perfect. The Italian partner was to help further expand the accessories business. But only five months later, Sander unexpectedly left the company. The differences between the cool northern German and the spirited managing director Patrizio Bertelli were too great.

Taking time out

The decision was not easy Sander has said, but she happily took time out to design the garden on her estate, to simply read and take long walks.

But Sander has sporadically returned to the fashion scene, and as chief designer created a summer collection for 2012-2013 for the Jil Sander label. She also became creative director of the Japanese fast-fashion group "Uniqlo," creating fashion for the masses in a lower price segment — which garnered her one of the most prestigious design prizes, the Brit Insurance Design Award given by London's Design Museum.

With her timeless style, Sander has continued to prove that less can be more. And the "queen of lean" keeps inspiring generations of women after her. No wonder that the 2018 "Präsens" (Presence) exhibition in Frankfurt was devoted entirely to her oeuvre. Click through the gallery below to discover this retrospective of Sander's lifework. 

  • Ausstellung Jil Sander. Präsens 4. November 2017 – 6. Mai 2018 | Portrait Jil Sander (Peter Lindbergh)

    Jil Sander in Frankfurt

    'Queen of less'

    Few designers from Germany have made a name for themselves in quite the same way as Jil Sander has done since beginning her career in 1968. Born in the north German state of Schleswig-Holstein, Sander got off to a slow start after releasing her first collection in 1973. She went on to garner a reputation as a luxury designer with a minimal aesthetic.

  • Image of model Edie Campbell wearing Jil Sander (David Sims)

    Jil Sander in Frankfurt

    'Avant-garde casual'

    “I make fashion for the woman who dresses avant-garde casual,” Sander said early in her career. By using high-quality materials and German sewing techniques, Sander created classic pieces that could be worn in both business and casual settings and that outlived trends. Her timeless design philosophy is the subject of the exhibition “Präsens” (Present) at the Museum for Applied Art in Frankfurt.

  • Part of the Frankurt museum's exhibition on Jil Sander (Paul Warcho)

    Jil Sander in Frankfurt

    In the Bauhaus style

    Raised in northern Germany, Jil Sander was influenced by the puritanical functionality of Bauhaus, a German art school movement of the 1920s. Her fashion aesthetic removed opulence and decadence in favor of high-quality craftsmanship and textiles and earned her the nickname “Queen of Less.” The Frankfurt Museum of Applied Art's exhibition compliments Sander's minimalism in its space design.

  • A purse from the Frankfurt exhibit on Jil Sander (Craig McDean)

    Jil Sander in Frankfurt

    'Present'

    The Frankfurt exhibition is devoted exclusively to Sander's work and considers her repertoire in a multimedia installation. The exhibition takes a holistic look at her approach to design and traces Sander's unique combination of aesthetic, material and form that is visible not only in her fashion designs but also in her work in architecture, product and garden design.

  • A photo of a model holding shoes and a purse in the Jil Sander show in Frankfurt (David Sims)

    Jil Sander in Frankfurt

    Eye-catching neutrality

    In the 80s and 90s, Jil Sander became a fashion favorite with her clean lines and neutral, though not boring, colors. Sanders created unique clothing that allowed the women wearing them to stand out without drawing too much attention to the pieces themselves. This was unique at a time when flashy was a commonly used adjective and the phrase “dress for success” was on every working girl's tongue.

  • A bottle of perfume from the Jil Sander show in Hamburg (Raymond Meier)

    Jil Sander in Frankfurt

    The essence of Sander

    Having already made a name for herself in fashion as a contrast to the flowery excesses of Paris, Sanders released a perfume and cosmetics line in 1979 that quickly became a classic. Even the shape of the bottles the perfume came in were unique and reflected the boxy aesthetics of the 1980s. Over the decades, she has created numerous popular fragrances, such as Sander for Men in 1999 (above).

  • A model sports a pantsuit and coat in the Frankfrut exhibition on Jil Sander (Craig McDean)

    Jil Sander in Frankfurt

    Tough femininity

    The Jil Sander eponymous collections hit their peak in the supermodel era, when photographers like Peter Lindbergh redefined femininity as something tough, not fragile. Sander's well-tailored pantsuits did the same and an aesthetic similar to Lindbergh's comes through in the campaign photography Sanders employed at the time. The exhibition features examples of Sander's strong feminine style.

  • Clothes and furniture on display at the Jil Sander exhibition in Frankfurt (Paul Warcho)

    Jil Sander in Frankfurt

    A nine-fold exhibition

    Curated by Matthias Wagner K in close cooperation with Jil Sander herself, the exhibition is divided into nine thematic areas: runway, backstage, studio, collections, accessories, cosmetics, photography and campaigns, fashion and art, and architecture and garden landscapes. It runs through May 6, 2018 at the Museum of Applied Art in Frankfurt and has a companion book available in German.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


