Fashion's 'Queen of Less': Jil Sander turns 75

Nobody stands for the Jil Sander brand as much as the designer herself. At 75, Sander is feminine, self-confident, determined. Her unwavering vision and diligence have, from the very start, shaped her international fame and success.

Born on November 27, 1943 in northern Germany and raised in Hamburg, Heidemarie Jiline "Jil" Sander was already inclined as a child to advise friends and family on fashion. After studying textile engineering in Krefeld, where she discovered her penchant for high quality and fine fabrics, she moved to Los Angeles for two years, returning to Hamburg in 1965 to work as a fashion editor for various women's magazines.

But the fashion of that time did not convince the young Sander: too many frills, too much chichi. So at the age of 24 she went into business for herself, opening up a boutique in the fashionable Hamburg district of Pöseldorf.

At first, Parisian designer pieces adorned her displays until her own collection appeared in 1975. When she first presented it in Paris, the French were initially unenthusiastic. But a year later her minimalist fashion, characterized by its easy interchangeability and thus known as the "onion look," helped her to soon garner worldwide acclaim.

Read more: Jil Sander fashion exhibition shows off Germany's influential 'Queen of Less'

Modern and modest: 'Contemporary Muslim Fashions' on show Modern yet modest The de Young Museum has put contemporary Muslim style and clothing on display. For example, the exhibition features this design made of silk and Swarovski crystals by Malaysian luxury designer Bernard Chandran. The show wants to examine a branch of fashion that is often talked about, but which is rarely given a forum to present itself.

Modern and modest: 'Contemporary Muslim Fashions' on show From Jakarta to New York Dian Pelangi has also made Muslim fashion famous in the Western fashion world. The 27-year-old is one of the few Muslim fashion designers to present her designs on the catwalks of London, Milan and New York.

Modern and modest: 'Contemporary Muslim Fashions' on show Political message The show in San Francisco also deals with Islamophobia: The First Amendment of the US Constitution is printed in Arabic on this bomber jacket. Among other things, the amendment lays out freedom of religion. The jacket was designed by Lebanese designer Celine Semaan Vernon. She came to Canada as a refugee with her parents at the end of the 1980s and then moved to the US.

Modern and modest: 'Contemporary Muslim Fashions' on show An answer to Trumps 'Muslim Ban' Celine Semaan repeatedly uses her designs to make political statements. In 2017, for example, she designed her "banned" scarves. Some of the scarves feature a satellite photograph of the countries affected by US President Trump's travel ban. The model in this photo is Iranian-American political fashion blogger Hoda Katebi.

Modern and modest: 'Contemporary Muslim Fashions' on show Sports fashion In addition to clothes, jackets and political scarves, the exhibition also deals with sports fashion. Included in the items on display are a Nike hijab and Aheda Zanetti's controversial burkini for swimming, which was temporarily banned on French beaches in 2016.

Modern and modest: 'Contemporary Muslim Fashions' on show The symbolic power of architecture The exhibition space was designed by the well-known architecture film Hariri & Hariri, led by two Iranian-American sisters. The design is intended to surround the visitor with a playful space and reflect the act of concealment. In spring 2019, the exhibition will come to Frankfurt am Main.

Modern and modest: 'Contemporary Muslim Fashions' on show Social networks: Platforms for expression Countless bloggers, influencers and fashion magazines are dedicated to the Muslim fashion world. On Instagram, so-called "hijabistas" celebrate the traditional headscarf as a fashion must-have. This aspect is also addressed in the exhibition "Contemporary Muslim Fashions," which can be seen in San Francisco until January 6. Author: Antje Binder



A breath of fresh air

Sander created a completely new kind of fashion for the modern business woman. Fine fabrics, clear lines, no frills. She underlined the unique characters of her customers, who in the 1980s began taking senior positions. Her clothing gave women self-confidence in an otherwise male-dominated business world.

"For me it was all about form, function and proportion. I never just wanted to decorate," Sander said in an interview.

Her fashion was supposed to be comfortable, stylish and of high quality. Meanwhile, she never tried to copy men's clothing styles. It was always her intention to let self-determined women preserve their feminine charm. The Sander blazer, which quickly became a hit thanks to its precise cut and ability to emphasize female proportions, is arguably her most influential design.

The fashionista kept reinventing herself, but also remained true to her vision. She captured the changing times anew with collections that were always signature Sander. Her lean and understated lines were especially distinguished from the playful and flashier designs of contemporary design giants like Dior and Armani.

Read more: Revisiting Germany's style and icons

Face of her own brand

Sander also too a unique approach to her own perfume line, which was created and marketed at the end of the 1970s in cooperation with cosmetics manufacturer Lancaster: using her own face. Never before had a designer marketed herself as an advertising medium. And this despite the fact that Sander had always avoided the limelight.

Her appearances after fashion shows were notoriously brief. She was always reserved and did not like to give interviews. The strict protection of her privacy never made it easy for the media to uncover Jil Sander the person.

Watch video 04:54 Now live 04:54 mins. Share Cool and sustainable - Finnish fashion Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38k8h Cool and sustainable - Finnish fashion

"Jil Sander is hot, Armani is not."

In the following years, the Jil Sander brand expanded and opened branches in fashion metropolises such as New York, Paris and Tokyo. A men's collection followed and in 1989 her company was one of the first to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Sander demanded maximum participation in decision-making, not only in creative tasks. She also asserted herself as a businesswoman in the men's world.

When the company merged with fashion giant Prada in 1999, everything seemed perfect. The Italian partner was to help further expand the accessories business. But only five months later, Sander unexpectedly left the company. The differences between the cool northern German and the spirited managing director Patrizio Bertelli were too great.

Taking time out

The decision was not easy Sander has said, but she happily took time out to design the garden on her estate, to simply read and take long walks.

But Sander has sporadically returned to the fashion scene, and as chief designer created a summer collection for 2012-2013 for the Jil Sander label. She also became creative director of the Japanese fast-fashion group "Uniqlo," creating fashion for the masses in a lower price segment — which garnered her one of the most prestigious design prizes, the Brit Insurance Design Award given by London's Design Museum.

With her timeless style, Sander has continued to prove that less can be more. And the "queen of lean" keeps inspiring generations of women after her. No wonder that the 2018 "Präsens" (Presence) exhibition in Frankfurt was devoted entirely to her oeuvre. Click through the gallery below to discover this retrospective of Sander's lifework.