 Far-right EU lawmakers ordered to repay more than €500,000 in expenses | News | DW | 03.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Far-right EU lawmakers ordered to repay more than €500,000 in expenses

Hundreds of Christmas presents costing €100 each and dinners at more than €400 per head. EU auditors are demanding that expenses racked up by MEPs from the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group be repaid.

Marine Le Pen, head of French far-right National Front (FN) party, Tomio Okamura, leader of Czech far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party (Partij voor de Vrijheid) give a press conference during a conference of the rightwing Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group in the European parliament on December 16, 2017 (AFP/Getty Images/M. Cizek)

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has ordered a group of 35 far-right lawmakers to pay back more than half a million euros ($581,000) of taxpayer funds that the group spent on expensive champagne, dinners and Christmas presents.

Parliamentary auditors found that lawmakers from the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group spent €478,000 in unjustified expenses in 2016.

This included more than 230 bottles of champagne, 110 Christmas presents at €100 each, a Christmas meal for 140 people that totaled more than €13,500, and an outing to an upscale Parisian restaurant that cost more than €440 per person.

Another set meal for two at a Paris restaurant, costing €401 per head, was reportedly a tete-a-tete between Marine Le Pen and Italian League leader Matteo Salvini, according to French weekly Le Canard Enchaine.

Read more: Europe's far-right populists eye EU elections at Nice rally

The ENF group, which includes members of France's National Rally party, Austria's Freedom Party (FPÖ) and Italy's League, was also reprimanded in 2017 for €66,500 in unjustified expense spending.

The ENF is to reimburse the parliament using some of the €3.25 million it will receive in EU funds for 2018. The parliament has already frozen €600,000 to ensure it receives the payment.

Lawmakers from France's National Rally, formerly known as the National Front (FN), were subject to a separate audit in 2017 over abuse of funds by the party's parliamentary assistants.

amp/msh (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Europe's far-right populists eye EU elections at Nice rally

Far-right French politician Marine Le Pen has called on European nationalists to "fundamentally change" the EU. She was trying to fire up a pan-European right-wing alliance, but some key populist leaders were no-shows. (02.05.2018)  

France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen proposes rebranding as 'Rassemblement National'

The far-right party must transform into a "rallying point to form a majority," Le Pen said at a party congress. She has tried to capitalize on a newfound visibility after her near-success at the presidential election. (11.03.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Nizza Kundgebung Fest der Nationen

Europe's far-right populists eye EU elections at Nice rally 02.05.2018

Far-right French politician Marine Le Pen has called on European nationalists to "fundamentally change" the EU. She was trying to fire up a pan-European right-wing alliance, but some key populist leaders were no-shows.

Rechtspopulistische Parteiführer

European right-wing leaders meet in Prague, slam EU and immigration 16.12.2017

Meeting in Prague, right-wing leaders from across Europe have praised Austria's anti-immigration party joining the new coalition government. The politicians are seeking to build cooperation among populists.

ENF Tagung in Koblenz

Leading European right-wing populists attend Koblenz meeting 21.01.2017

The right-wing populist group in the European Parliament is holding a convention in the western German city of Koblenz. Protests by various leftist groups are taking place in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 