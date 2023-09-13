  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Extreme weather
Morocco earthquake
CrimeGermany

Far-right AfD's Björn Höcke faces trial over Nazi slogan

September 13, 2023

Far-right Alternative for Germany politician Björn Höcke is to stand trial for allegedly using a banned Nazi slogan in a speech.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WHh2
Björn Höcke
Prosecutors charge that Höcke was aware of the origin of the phrase as a Nazi paramilitary sloganImage: imago images

A German regional court says the chairman of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Thuringia, Björn Höcke, will face trial for his alleged use of a banned Nazi slogan.

The use of Nazi symbols or propaganda outside educational and historical contexts is banned in Germany.

What is the specific allegation?

It is alleged that Höcke knowingly used a motto of the SA, the paramilitary wing of the Nazi party, at a speech in May 2021.

The accusation is that he ended his speech with the phrase "Everything for Germany," knowing that this phrase was forbidden as one often used by the SA.

The speech took place at a party rally in front of 250 people in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

A spokesman for the Halle Regional Court said it had allowed the prosecution's charges to proceed.

However, the court refused a bid by the prosecution to elevate the case to a higher court, instead finding that it should be heard in a chamber where comparable past cases had been tried.

Germans pessimistic about country's economic slump

Prosecutors can object to Wednesday's findings, but Höcke cannot; he will have to face a hearing.

Reputation for stoking outrage

State lawmakers last week voted to strip Höcke of his parliamentary immunity over separate charges of criminal incitement. Prosecutors allege that Höcke stirred hatred in a 2022 social media post linking Muslim immigrants to a violent incident in the southwestern city of Ludwigshafen. 

State parliament members in Germany generally have protection against prosecution. Criminal probes and charges against them can only progress with the approval of a parliamentary committee.

Höcke has in the past advocated revisionist views of Germany’s Nazi past. In 2018, he called the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a "monument of shame." He also said Germany needed to perform a "180-degree turn" when it comes to the way it remembers its past. 

rc/msh (dpa, epd)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Damage caused by flooding in Derna, Libya

Libya: Flood death toll rises to more than 5,000

CatastropheSeptember 13, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenyan President William Ruto addresses the Africa Climate Summit

Kenya: Bumpy first year in office for William Ruto

Kenya: Bumpy first year in office for William Ruto

PoliticsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean artillery units fire

Kim-Putin meeting: What could a weapons deal look like?

Kim-Putin meeting: What could a weapons deal look like?

ConflictsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Muller celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and France

Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

SoccerSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her annual speech on the state of the European Union

Von der Leyen flexes green business muscles before EU polls

Von der Leyen flexes green business muscles before EU polls

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden (left) sits next to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

PoliticsSeptember 12, 202304:20 min
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage