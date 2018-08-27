Fans pay their last respects to Aretha Franklin

Fans in the United States are paying their last respects to soul singer Aretha Franklin, who died on August 16 at the age of 76.

On Tuesday Franklin's body, dressed in a red outfit and red high heels, lay in a casket surrounded by pink and purple roses at the Charles Wright Museum of American History in Detroit.

Franklin's powerful vocals sounded from loudspeakers as fans — some weeping, some singing along — lined up to say goodbye.

Aretha Franklin: Dressed in red for the public viewing in Detroit

The Delta Sigma Theta sorority, of which Franklin was an honorary member, held a private ceremony in her honor in the museum on Tuesday evening before a second day of public viewing began on Wednesday morning.

A fitting send-off

Franklin's niece Sabrina Owens said those who had organized the public viewing wanted to give Franklin a send-off that "would match her legacy."

Fans standing in line to say goodbye to the Queen of Soul

Fans have traveled from all over the country to catch a last glimpse of the Queen of Soul. Tammy Gibson, who was already queuing up at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, told the Associated Press that she had come alone from Chicago but had made friends with others in the line as they sang and reminisced together.

A week-long celebration of Franklin's life is being held in Detroit, the city where she grew up, and will culminate on Friday when the singer is laid to rest at the city's Greater Grace Temple. The service is expected to include performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande, as well as gospel singers Marvin Sapp and the Clark Sisters.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman": The Queen of Soul One of Aretha Franklin's producers once said: "The mood she creates in the studio is incomparable. I have seen other musicians stop playing to listen to her ... Her God-given voice is supported by her musical genius ... With such a person there are no limits."

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Precious Lord": Gospel beginnings Having learned from her father, Baptist preacher C.L. Franklin, Aretha was able to instantly grab an audience and carry them emotionally. But she inherited her singing talent from her mother, so much so that Gospel legend and family friend Mahalia Jackson once described her mother as "one of the really great gospel singers, and more talented than the Reverend."

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Unforgettable": Singing the blues Franklin's musical role models included the gospel singers Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward and jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington. A year after Washington's death, Aretha released "Unforgettable," a worthy tribute album. Her early years were marked by the death of her mother at age 34, and two pregnancies at ages 14 and 16. Whenever she sang the blues, she was always convincing.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Respect": American Civil Rights Movement Franklin's real success came after she signed on to Atlantic Records in 1967. A year later, "Respect" was a No.1 hit. It became the anthem of the American civil rights and women's rights movements. Martin Luther King was a good friend of her father's, and in 1968 it was one of Franklin's proudest moments when King awarded her a prize. At his funeral later that year, she sang "Precious Lord."

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)": Aretha and her men If Aretha Franklin had owned a Facebook account, under relationship status would be written "It's complicated." She had two marriages: The first is said to have been violent, the second came to an abrupt end due to infidelity. Aretha was always very guarded about her private life, but from what we do know, one can say: her emotions and her soul probably guided her.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Chain of Fools": Hits, Hits, Hits The album "Lady Soul" cemented her position as the "Queen of Soul" early on in her career. Other critics' favorites followed in the early seventies, including "Spirit in the Dark," "Live at the Fillmore West," and "Young, Gifted, and Black."

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Amazing Grace": Back to her roots Producer Jerry Wexler told how hesitant Aretha was to make her first gospel album in 1972. "I really had to persuade her ... She didn't want to be disgraced in front of the church ... She had great reservations about recording church music, precisely because she had previously sung blues and jazz — profane things, so to speak". "Amazing Grace" became the most successful gospel album of all time.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work Blues Brothers helped make Aretha an actress For her acting debut in the 1980 film Blues Brothers, Franklin recorded a new version of "Think," one of her earlier classic hits. Her appearance as the owner of a filthy diner was one of the film's absolute highlights. The soundtrack also proved very popular and helped end the singer's six-year career break.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "I Knew You Were Waiting For Me": Pop star Aretha The 1980s introduced Franklin to a new generation. Having left Atlantic for Arista Records, her 1985 album "Who's Zoomin' Who?," produced by Narada Michael Walden, was her first to go platinum. Two years later, the duet "I Knew You Were Waiting For Me," with George Michael, hit No.1. Both singers benefitted — Michael gained credibility as a solo singer and Aretha won over a younger audience.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Angel": Three losses in five years Despite her renewed success, the eighties were a mixed blessing for Franklin. Her father died in 1984 as a result of a robbery, her younger sister Carolyn succumbed to cancer in 1988, and her big brother Cecil passed away a year later. The two sisters had written the song "Angel" together in 1973.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Do Right Woman - Do Right Man": The call for equality Franklin renewed her call for R.E.S.P.E.C.T. in the Blues Brothers sequel, which in 1998 saw her reprise the role of Mrs Murphy. Many of her early songs revolve around the respectful treatment of women, such as "Do Right Woman - Do Right Man" from 1967, a time when Aretha was in a violent marriage with music manager Ted White.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves": Divas unite Franklin teamed up with Annie Lennox in "Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves," a "Girl Power" anthem even before the term had been invented. Around the turn of the century, music channel VH1 created the Divas Live series. The first edition in 1998 saw Franklin sing the other four divas into the ground. In 2001, an entire show was dedicated to the "Queen of Soul," joined here by Mary J. Blige.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work Bridge Over Troubled Water: Obama's inauguration When Barack Obama was sworn in as the first African American president in 2009, Franklin's rendition of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" was a highlight. Her interpretations were often breathtaking. Franklin debuted her cover of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at the 1971 Grammy Awards. A year later, she returned to pick up a Grammy for the same song after it had sold two million copies.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "I Say a Little Prayer": Aretha and her faith "My faith has always been important to me, and will always be important to me," Franklin once said. During Pope Francis' visit to the US in 2015, she performed the hymn "Amazing Grace." Backstage, she gave him a little collection of her father's sermons. Francis was not the only pontiff that Franklin performed for. In 1987, she'd sung for John Paul II.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "A Rose is Still a Rose": Respected for a life's work Besides 18 Grammys, Franklin was handed the highest American honors that an artist can receive, the Kennedy Center Honors Award in 1994 and the Medal of Freedom in 2005. Three years ago, when she performed "Natural Woman" at the Kennedy Center in honor of the songwriter Carole King, even the then-President Obama shed a tear. Author: Julia Hitz



rls/eg (Reuters/AP)