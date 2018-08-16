Aretha Franklin, 'Queen of Soul,' dies aged 76

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday in Detroit, US media reported. She was 76.

Her publicist confirmed the death to several US media outlets.

"Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute" in Detroit, her publicist said in a statement.

Ray Charles once remarked that soul, as a music genre, was more difficult to explain than electricity. Mahalia Jackson claimed that it began with the laments of people on the cotton fields. But Aretha Franklin insisted: "You don't need to be an Afro-American in order to have it. It's something creative, something that's alive. It's honesty." She knew what soul means, having been its undisputed queen since the 1960s.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman": The Queen of Soul One of Aretha Franklin's producers once said: "The mood she creates in the studio is incomparable. I have seen other musicians stop playing to listen to her ... Her God-given voice is supported by her musical genius ... With such a person there are no limits."

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Precious Lord": Gospel beginnings Having learned from her father, Baptist preacher C.L. Franklin, Aretha was able to instantly grab an audience and carry them emotionally. But she inherited her singing talent from her mother, so much so that Gospel legend and family friend Mahalia Jackson once described her mother as "one of the really great gospel singers, and more talented than the Reverend."

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Unforgettable": Singing the blues Franklin's musical role models included the gospel singers Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward and jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington. A year after Washington's death, Aretha released "Unforgettable," a worthy tribute album. Her early years were marked by the death of her mother at age 34, and two pregnancies at ages 14 and 16. Whenever she sang the blues, she was always convincing.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Respect": American Civil Rights Movement Franklin's real success came after she signed on to Atlantic Records in 1967. A year later, "Respect" was a No.1 hit. It became the anthem of the American civil rights and women's rights movements. Martin Luther King was a good friend of her father's, and in 1968 it was one of Franklin's proudest moments when King awarded her a prize. At his funeral later that year, she sang "Precious Lord."

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)": Aretha and her men If Aretha Franklin had owned a Facebook account, under relationship status would be written "It's complicated." She had two marriages: The first is said to have been violent, the second came to an abrupt end due to infidelity. Aretha was always very guarded about her private life, but from what we do know, one can say: her emotions and her soul probably guided her.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Chain of Fools": Hits, Hits, Hits The album "Lady Soul" cemented her position as the "Queen of Soul" early on in her career. Other critics' favorites followed in the early seventies, including "Spirit in the Dark," "Live at the Fillmore West," and "Young, Gifted, and Black."

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Amazing Grace": Back to her roots Producer Jerry Wexler told how hesitant Aretha was to make her first gospel album in 1972. "I really had to persuade her ... She didn't want to be disgraced in front of the church ... She had great reservations about recording church music, precisely because she had previously sung blues and jazz — profane things, so to speak". "Amazing Grace" became the most successful gospel album of all time.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work Blues Brothers helped make Aretha an actress For her acting debut in the 1980 film Blues Brothers, Franklin recorded a new version of "Think," one of her earlier classic hits. Her appearance as the owner of a filthy diner was one of the film's absolute highlights. The soundtrack also proved very popular and helped end the singer's six-year career break.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "I Knew You Were Waiting For Me": Pop star Aretha The 1980s introduced Franklin to a new generation. Having left Atlantic for Arista Records, her 1985 album "Who's Zoomin' Who?," produced by Narada Michael Walden, was her first to go platinum. Two years later, the duet "I Knew You Were Waiting For Me," with George Michael, hit No.1. Both singers benefitted — Michael gained credibility as a solo singer and Aretha won over a younger audience.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Angel": Three losses in five years Despite her renewed success, the eighties were a mixed blessing for Franklin. Her father died in 1984 as a result of a robbery, her younger sister Carolyn succumbed to cancer in 1988, and her big brother Cecil passed away a year later. The two sisters had written the song "Angel" together in 1973.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Do Right Woman - Do Right Man": The call for equality Franklin renewed her call for R.E.S.P.E.C.T. in the Blues Brothers sequel, which in 1998 saw her reprise the role of Mrs Murphy. Many of her early songs revolve around the respectful treatment of women, such as "Do Right Woman - Do Right Man" from 1967, a time when Aretha was in a violent marriage with music manager Ted White.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves": Divas unite Franklin teamed up with Annie Lennox in "Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves," a "Girl Power" anthem even before the term had been invented. Around the turn of the century, music channel VH1 created the Divas Live series. The first edition in 1998 saw Franklin sing the other four divas into the ground. In 2001, an entire show was dedicated to the "Queen of Soul," joined here by Mary J. Blige.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work Bridge Over Troubled Water: Obama's inauguration When Barack Obama was sworn in as the first African American president in 2009, Franklin's rendition of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" was a highlight. Her interpretations were often breathtaking. Franklin debuted her cover of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at the 1971 Grammy Awards. A year later, she returned to pick up a Grammy for the same song after it had sold two million copies.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "I Say a Little Prayer": Aretha and her faith "My faith has always been important to me, and will always be important to me," Franklin once said. During Pope Francis' visit to the US in 2015, she performed the hymn "Amazing Grace." Backstage, she gave him a little collection of her father's sermons. Francis was not the only pontiff that Franklin performed for. In 1987, she'd sung for John Paul II.

The Queen of Soul and her life's work "A Rose is Still a Rose": Respected for a life's work Besides 18 Grammys, Franklin was handed the highest American honors that an artist can receive, the Kennedy Center Honors Award in 1994 and the Medal of Freedom in 2005. Three years ago, when she performed "Natural Woman" at the Kennedy Center in honor of the songwriter Carole King, even the then-President Obama shed a tear. Author: Julia Hitz



The young Aretha: gospel and blues

Born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, Franklin grew up in a church setting. Her father, Reverend Clarence Franklin, was a Baptist pastor, and her mother, Barbara Franklin, a famous gospel singer. Reverend Franklin's sermons became well-known beyond Detroit, where Aretha Franklin grew up with her three siblings.

Her mother died when she was only ten years old. When Franklin, who rarely gave interviews, talked about her childhood, she would

focus on its positive aspects.

As she told US journalist Mark Bego, music could always be heard in the family's home, where famous musicians would visit. They would eat together and talk, then one would start to play the piano, and spontaneously, all were making music together.

Unsurprisingly, Franklin started to sing and to play the piano at an early age, but her career as a gospel singer came to an abrupt end when she became pregnant. She had her first son at age 14, to be followed by her second son at age 16. She never talked about the circumstances or the fathers. These early challenges shaped the young woman's character, and her music as well.

The career of Lady Soul

When she was 18 years old, Franklin left her two sons in the custody of her family and moved to New York. After signing a contract with producer John Hammond of Columbia Records, she produced ten records in different musical styles, including blues, jazz, pop, musical songs, ballads and R'n'B. In 1966, she went to Atlantic Records, and worked in the following year with producer Jerry Wexler. It was the beginning of a creative explosion.

Wexler produced many of Franklin's most successful songs, including "Respect," written by Otis Redding. Sound technician Tom Dowd remembered how impressed he was when he first listened to the recording. In his view, "Respect" represented many areas of life and could be interpreted as referring to racial discrimination, political situations and relationships between men and women; basically everybody could identify with it. In the summer of 1967, it climbed to the top of the US charts and became an international hit.

"Respect" became an important song of the feminist movement, as well as the American Civil Rights Movement. Franklin supported these movements and became a symbol of equal rights for Blacks herself. She came to represent the new proud Afro-American woman of the late 1960s. She was well acquainted with Martin Luther King, who was also a close friend of her father. Franklin sang at his funeral in 1968.

Jerry Wexler, known as the "godfather of rhythm and blues," and Franklin came to write music history. From February 1967 to February 1968, Franklin was represented in the top ten with six singles - and with three albums in the top ten LP charts. Five of the singles and two of the albums achieved gold status.

The 1970s: Return to gospel

On her albums, Franklin sang and played her own compositions and those of others. Often named best R'n'B artist at the Grammy Awards, she also became popular with Rock'n'Roll audiences with her live album from Fillmore West in San Francisco. Franklin certainly was "Young, Gifted and Black," as the title of her most highly acclaimed 1970s album explained. The Black Revolution had forced her and the majority of people of color to examine themselves more closely, she felt - and although they hadn't felt ashamed before, they now found a natural self-esteem.

Franklin's success gave her the artistic freedom to tackle projects that promised only few financial gains. In 1972, she recorded a gospel album in the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. One of her producers, Arif Mardin, once recounted that some of the songs moved Franklin to such an extent that she had to sit down for a while. That magical atmosphere came across during the recording of "Amazing Grace," widely considered the best gospel album of all times. It achieved gold status and reached number seven in the charts, right next to the Rolling Stones and Jethro Tull.

Franklin acquired a reputation of being a diva, having legendary rows with other singers and a refusal to give interviews

Rocking through the 1980s

Following a downturn in her career from the mid 1970s onwards, Franklin's switch to the label Arista catapulted her back to success. The turning point came with her performance in the cult film "Blues Brothers" in 1980. Her musical comeback came with the album "Who's Zoomin' Who." Her highest-selling album reached platinum status. With its danceable 1980s sound, it was an expression of Franklin's desire to do something that would also be appreciated by young people. The songs "Freeway of Love," the duets "Push" and "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" proved Franklin's talent for rock.

Showered with praise, Franklin felt particularly honored by a decision of the state government of Michigan to consider her voice as a "natural resource." The duet with George Michael "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" catapulted Franklin to the top of international charts in 1987, 20 years after the release of "Respect." It was during that same year that, as the first woman ever, she was inducted in the "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

The 1990s: Excursions into the hip hop and opera worlds

Franklin acquired the reputation of being a diva in more than one way, including legendary rows with other singers and a refusal to give interviews. Suffering from an extreme fear of flying, Franklin only rarely left Detroit from the mid 1980s onwards. After 1983, she recorded all her albums in Detroit, where most of her television appearances also took place. Connected via satellite to the live performance of "We Are The World," she sang together with Michael Jackson.

Franklin received numerous awards, including Grammys. She received the Kennedy Award for lifetime achievement from US President Bill Clinton in 1994. Unforgettable are also her excursions into the opera world. At the 40th Grammy Awards in 1998, she stepped in for Luciano Pavarotti, who had fallen ill, and sang the Puccini aria "Nessun dorma" - a performance that earned her standing ovations. In that same year, she also produced a highly acclaimed hip hop album with Lauryn Hill entitled "A Rose is Still a Rose." It was highly praised by "Rolling Stone," writing that Aretha's true strength was her ability to produce the right atmosphere, an ability that would turn an artist into a legend.

The new millennium

Franklin's contract with Arista ended in 2004, after which she announced the foundation of her own label. Her first and only album on that label was released in 2011. In the meantime, Franklin worked on several compilations and numerous performances, also at the inauguration of Barack Obama on the steps of the Capitol in Washington D.C. in 2009. In 2010, "Rolling Stone" praised Franklin as "the best singer of all times." After 60 years in the music business, Franklin announced in 2017 that she would resign. After enjoying a rest for some time, the singing sensation fell gravely ill at age 76. Surrounded by her family, Aretha Franklin died on August 16,2018 in Detroit.