Fake News in France leads to attacks on Roma community

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said French laws would have to be changed to deal with the kind of violence seen on social media platforms, and the attacks on the Roma community.

Griveaux said on Wednesday: "This kind of rumor, spread in a very viral and very organized way on social media, results in the stigmatization of a community" and violence "in the worst of its forms."

"We will have to adapt our penal and judicial responses to the violence that we see today, but also to the absolutely unacceptable targeting of the Roma community," he added.

Fake News condemned by police

Prosecutors in the Paris suburb of Bobigny said 19 people, including two minors, had been arrested on charges of violence, destruction by fire and taking part in armed groups during Monday night attacks on the Roma community.

A false rumor had spread on social media that Roma community people in a white van were trying to kidnap children.

Police acted prompty to denounce what it called "fake news" on Twitter.

"Rumors about kidnapping children with a van are completely unfounded. No abductions have been proven," the Paris police service wrote on Tuesday. "Do not share this false information, do not incite violence."

Under French law spreading a false rumour can be punished with fines of €45,000-€135,000 ($50,000-$150,000).

Last year, France adopted laws allowing judges to order fake news to be taken down from the internet, but they only apply to election campaigns.

law/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

