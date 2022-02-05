Faith Matters - Prayer and Action - The Church and the War

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Christians have a duty to welcome strangers. The gospels record Jesus as saying, "I was a stranger and you invited me in.” In response to the refugee crisis precipitated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Christians in Germany are helping in a number of ways.
In our report Prayer and Action we investigate the Church’s response to the refugees’ plight. Parish centers have been turned into shelters; in the Café Ukraine in downtown Berlin the new arrivals are invited to discuss ways of making the best of their situation; concerts and prayer services offer them support and encouragement.