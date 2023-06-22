  1. Skip to content
No, the Titanic-bound submersible was not found empty

Rachel Baig | Kathrin Wesolowski
1 hour ago

As the search for the Titanic-bound submersible continues, false claims are being made on the status of the mission. Social media posts featuring a fake CNN report claim the Titan has been found but without passengers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SvBU
A fake screenshot of a CNN News report saying that the missing submersible was found empty.
This alleged screenshot of a report by CNN News is fake.Image: DW

In a race against time, an expanding international team of ships and airplanes are searching for the submersible called the Titan that has vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to visit the wreck of the Titanic. The vessel lost contact with its support ship less than two hours after it started its dive on June 18th. In the meantime, people around the world are checking news reports for updates regarding the search mission, some of them spreading misinformation.

Was the submersible really found empty?

Claim: A Facebook post from June 21st claimed the Titan had been found but was empty. The post featured an alleged CNN news story in the screenshot which reported that the OceanGate submersible had been found. 

DW Fact check: False.

Titan | U-Boot bei Tauchgang zur Titanik vermisst
The submersible with five passengers on board is still missing.Image: ABACA/picture alliance

In the screenshot of the news report featured on the post, the headline says, "Missing OceanGate Submarine Found Empty." The screenshot shared in the viral Facebook post and also reposted on TikTok is a manipulation. The story was not shared by CNN on either its website or on any of its social media accounts. There are also no media reports to corroborate the story.  

Also, the report reads "the submarine" was found but without any passengers, and names Wendy Rush, identifying her as the co-founder of OceanGate as the source. However, she herself claims she is herself director of communications and expedition team member for the company, according to her LinkedIn profile, and is the wife of Stockton Rush, CEO of the company and pilot of the expedition. And according to a report from the New York Times, Wendy Rush is a descendant of a couple who died aboard the Titanic in 1912.   

If you look closely at the screenshot itself there are also a few things which are not coherent. The screenshot of the CNN news report does not match its design or font. Now it is black and not red as it was previously. Also, the image featured at the bottom of the report is inaccurate and features the Cyclops 1 Submersible, not the missing Titan submersible. 

Screenshot of CNN's front page
The current website of CNN News has a black layout, not a red one.Image: edition.cnn.com


 At the time of publishing, the search continues for the vessel. The US Coast Guard confirms in their latest tweet that their search is ongoing but unsuccessful so far.

Archived facebook post

archive.org

TikTok post with the false claim

www.tiktok.com

CNN front page

edition.cnn.com
A view shows the damaged Chongar bridge.

Ukraine updates: Ukraine 'damages' key Crimea bridge

Conflicts5 minutes ago
