F1 live blog — Hamilton goes for the title in Austin

19:55 — So what does Lewis Hamilton have to do today to become world champion and continue his decade of domination? Well, it's quite simple really. He just needs to finish in the top eight, and he can finish outside it and still seal the title should his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas not win.

19:45 — Hello and welcome to live coverage of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. This should be the day Lewis Hamilton does the business and clinches title number six. But he starts back in fifth.